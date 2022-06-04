“Leave my f***ing family” – WWE Superstar Randy Orton bashed WWE for trying to involve his family in a storyline

The management of WWE once wanted to involve Randy Orton’s family in a storyline. Randy Orton bashed WWE for trying to mock his family.

The viper, as he is known by fans all over the globe, Randy Orton is a well-known personality in the company of WWE. The wrestler has marked his presence in WWE for more than two decades. The wrestler was previously married to Samantha Speno. The couple decided to separate in the year 2013, June. Post the separation, RKO has been married to Kim Orton since November 2015.

In the recent past Matt McCarthy, a former WWE writer recalled how Randy Orton objected to the idea of involving his family. According to McCarthy, it was the brainchild of Eric Pankowski. Eric was WWE’s then-Senior Vice President of Creative and Development. Eric Pankowski wanted to involve Randy Orton’s first wife Samantha and his daughter in the storyline. The then Senior VP of Creative and Development wanted a superstar to reference Orton’s family.

Speaking on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, the former writer of WWE, McCarthy explained how Randy Orton bashed the management of WWE for trying to mock his family. McCarthy said the 14-time world champion immediately told the writers not to mention his family.

Randy Orton bashed WWE for trying to mock his family

McCarthy detailed that RKO was not pleased with the idea of a superstar referring to his family and thus he turned wild. He further said that the wrestler strictly ordered the authors to keep his f***ing work at the workplace and his f***ing family at the house.

“Whoever his opponent was gonna mention Randy’s wife and Randy’s daughter. I believe that this was the scenario, and Randy blew his stack… Randy’s just like, ‘Why don’t we keep my f***ing work at my f***ing work? Leave my f***ing family in my f***ing family’s house,’ or something like that. It was just like, ‘Wow, I don’t think Randy likes this idea.’ That was wild.”

McCarthy, on the podcast show, briefed about another incident that involved none other than the Chief of WWE himself. The former WWE writer said that once Vince McMahon refused to air a pre-recorded backstage segment.

The pre-record segment involved Brodus Clay. And, Brodus was the reason for the refusal made by Vince McMahon. The reason for the refusal was that the Chief of WWE thought that the fans would not seem interested in the footage. And the reason for this is that Vince thought that Brodus Clay owned “terrible” acting skills.

