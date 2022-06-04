Wrestling

“Leave my f***ing family” – WWE Superstar Randy Orton bashed WWE for trying to involve his family in a storyline

Randy Orton WWE
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
Was Rey Mysterio the first-ever masked World Champion in WWE?
Next Article
"The little b*****d locked us in!"- Former WWE star recalls when his partner locked The Undertaker in a bathroom
WWE Latest News
The Undertaker locked in bathroom
“The little b*****d locked us in!”- Former WWE star recalls when his partner locked The Undertaker in a bathroom

Ex-WWE star recently recalled how his former tag team associate locked The Undertaker and other…