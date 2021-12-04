Charlotte Flair has reportedly broken up with Andrade El Idolo. The WWE and AEW star were engaged to be married but have reportedly called it quits.

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo are no longer together according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net. There has been some speculation about their relationship status recently and Haynes confirmed that the two are no longer together.

Fans began wondering if there was trouble in paradise after Andrade unfollowed Charlotte on Twitter and Instagram last month. Haynes added that their split was not mutual and it was the SmackDown Women’s Champion who chose to end their relationship.

“After speaking with multiple sources I can confirm that the two are no longer together. Sources indicated that the break-up did not appear to be mutual and that it was Charlotte who ended the relationship. I was not given any details as to why the relationship came to an end, only that the two are officially done as of a couple weeks ago.”

Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair had been dating since 2019. They made their relationship public around WrestleMania 35 weekend. The couple announced that they were engaged to be married in January of 2020, after Andrade proposed on New Year’s Eve, although a wedding date was never publicly announced.

They postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic so their friends and family could attend the event. However, on November 22nd 2021, Andrade unfollowed her on social media and has since removed several recent posts of them together.

The split has come as a shock to the fans because they appeared to be very close to each other. Charlotte had regularly traveled with Andrade even after he left WWE earlier this year. Ric Flair also appeared to be quite fond of Andrade. Neither Charlotte nor Andrade have commented on the reported break up.

