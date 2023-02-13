Tony Khan Says WWE and AEW Are at War and “Truly Hate Each Other”

When AEW debuted in 2019, for the first time in almost two decades, fans saw real competition for WWE. Although both promotions aired their weekly shows on separate days, one could sense a legit competition. In fact, stars unhappy with their booking in WWE signed with AEW after their release.

In short, the last 3+ years saw rating wars, some contract tempering attempts, and many direct shots at each other. However, officials from neither promotion openly admitted there was a war. Well, in a recent interview, Tony Khan made some big remarks about the battle between WWE and AEW.

Tony Khan went on to state that WWE and AEW “Truly Hate Each Other”

As a part of the Super Bowl LVII Radio Row, the AEW President recently made an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. On the show, Tony Khan discussed various topics including WWE’s attempt to tamper with the contracts of AEW superstars.

Tony confirmed the rival company had reached out to his stars and asked them “to break their contracts”. The AEW President also shed light on the war between WWE and AEW. Tony Khan stated that the hatred both companies share is real and most intense.

In fact, Tony Khan made a strange comment saying AEW and WWE truly hate each other. Though he further added that it does make for exciting TV and an exciting wrestling war. Tony stated:

“Now, what’s interesting is the story that is the most real, the most intense, and the most hatred in all of pro wrestling is that between the two wrestling promotions. I think we truly, truly hate each other and I think it makes for really exciting TV and it makes for an exciting wrestling war.”

Both wrestling companies recently had some talks about having some kind of alliances

Last year, former WWE stars, who are now in AEW, were featured on WWE TV, on the 20th anniversary of John Cena. However, both promotions tried to do something similar after that but failed twice. When the DX reunion was hosted last year in October, AEW didn’t allow Billy Gun to appear on the show.

And last month on RAW XXX, WWE wanted some of its former stars to appear on live TV through video footage. It seems the talks didn’t go well as no AEW star appeared on the show.

Nevertheless, Tony Khan has bluntly admitted both companies are at war and hate each other. Though as of now, it’s just a one-sided claim as no WWE official has made such a comment.

