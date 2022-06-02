“This fu*king crazy son of a bitch is he trying to get fired” – Matt Hardy recalls hilarious prank WWE Legend Owen Hart pulled on Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Matt Hardy recently recalled how Owen Hart once pulled a prank on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy pinned his opinion on AEW’s Owen Hart tournament, the team of Jeff Jarrett and Owen Hart, and many other things. While speaking on his podcast, the Ex-WWE star also recalled a prank that Owen Hart pulled on Vince McMahon. Matt also revealed that Owen filled the office of WWE chairman with hogs.

On the special #OwenHart tribute of #ExtremeLife, @MATTHARDYBRAND takes a moment to share his experience the somber and tragic day Owen passed. ❤️ @JonAlba @PodHeat Full episode: https://t.co/oqdoUAYEeN pic.twitter.com/qngPc2hgFx — The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (@matthardypod) May 9, 2022

Matt Hardy details how Owen Hart pulled off the Prank on Vince McMahon

The incident took place during WWE’s In Your House PPV in 1995. On the show, Triple H and Henry O Godwinn were going to face each other in a Hog Pen Match. Matt recalled that he was there as an extra for the match and how he saw Owen directing the hog delivery boys to Vince’s office. Matt Hardy stated that the delivery boys were asking them where to deliver the items.

The Former ECW Champion remembered how Owen Hart came shouting and led the delivery boys towards Vince’s office.

Matt said:

“They had the hog pen match between Triple H and Henry O Godwinn where they were wrestling in the mud at the In Your House PPV. We were there as extras. I remember someone pulled up and came by us. I was out there with some other guys. ‘Excuse me. Do you know where we need to go? We are here delivering the hogs.’ I remember Owen came roaring out of the hallway and he said, ‘Hey, you’re the guys with the hogs? I’ll show you where to put them. Come with me.”

Matt revealed that he alongside other extras followed the hog delivery boys because they figured out that Owen was on to something.

“We kind of followed this because he seemed very suspect when he was doing this. He was up to something.” Matt further stated.

Owen Hart took off the sign and sealed the office with hogs

Matt Hardy also claimed that the WWE Legend took off the huge Vince McMahon sign and told the delivery men to keep the hogs in the office until the showtime. While the Former ECW Champion was worried and thought Owen will get himself fired, Owen Hart was laughing.

“There’s always a huge sign on Vince’s office and he removes the sign. He said, ‘This is where they go. They all go right in here. We’re going to store them here until showtime… We’re like, ‘Oh my god. This fu*king crazy son of a bitch, like is he trying to get fired, and he’s dying laughing about it all.” Matt said.

When Vince came back and opened the door, he was welcomed by a running hog. Recalling Vince McMahon’s reaction, Matt stated that the boss immediately knew it was Owen.

