“This horrible angle was going to be the caveat to headlining WrestleMania” – WWE’s discarded plans for highly panned Katie Vick storyline revealed

WWE’s discarded plans for highly panned Katie Vick storyline revealed. The angle was severely criticized for being extremely distasteful.

WWE has had several questionable storylines in its long long history. However, very few compare to the absolute monstrosity that was the Katie Vick angle all the way back in 2002 involving two of their biggest stars in Kane and Triple H.

The infamous storyline saw Triple H accuse Kane of sexually assaulting a woman named Katie Vick after she had died in a car crash. As if this wasn’t disturbing enough, The Game went on to provide a video footage as proof of Kane’s misdeeds but it just turned out to be him in a Kane mask simulating necrophilia with a manequinn.

The angle was naturally criticised by all quarters and has gone down as one of if not the worst segment to appear on WWE programming. However, it seems that Vince McMahon thought differently of it. Speaking on his House of Hardcore podcast, Tommy Dreamer revealed that the original plan was for the angle to lead to a Wrestlemania main event between Triple H and ‘Sick Boy’ Scott Vick.

“The whole Katie Vick, narcolepsy [Necrophilia] angle, that all came about through Vince and the payoff of all that was going to be Sick Boy Scott Vick was going to wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania to avenge his sister, who was dead.

“That all came about when Sick Boy Scott Vick had a dark match try-out and Vince just liked the name Scott Vick because they couldn’t call him ‘Sick Boy’. This horrible angle with Kane and Triple H was going to be the caveat to headlining WrestleMania with Scott Vick avenging his sister Katie Vick.”

“I remember Johnny (John Laurinaitis) having to tell Vince, ‘that’s great, but he’s not employed here.’ He was on a tryout. People have gotten hired on a lot weirder things but I think after that, it was just, ‘Oh,’ and we lost that amazing WrestleMania to avenge (Sick Boy’s) sister’s horrible degradation of her grave. That’s sometimes how these crazy things happen in WWE.”

The storyline was eventually dropped after Vince McMahon apparently declined to bring in Sick Boy to the promotion. Instead, Triple H went on to face Booker T in yet another controversial storyline for the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 19. The show of shows was headlined by Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle who slugged it out for the WWE Championship.

