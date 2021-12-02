“Hunter was a bigger star than CM Punk” – WWE Hall of Famer hits out at CM Punk for Triple H references during promo battle with MJF

WWE Hall of Famer hits out at CM Punk for Triple H references during promo battle with MJF on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

CM Punk and MJF’s recent segment on AEW Dynamite has rubbed Booker T the wrong way. The WWE Hall of Famer did not take kindly to the implication that Triple H was only successful due to his relationship with Vince McMahon’s daughter Stephanie McMahon.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that Triple H was a bigger star than Punk even before he married Stephanie. He also added that Punk comes across as bitter and declared MJF as the clear winner in their promo battle.

“It ticks me off a little bit, I’ve worked with Hunter (Triple H) since WCW. Hunter was a bigger star than CM Punk was before he even married Stephanie McMahon and that’s just fact. As far as becoming a bigger star after that, of course he was going to become a bigger star after that (marrying Stephanie). He was in the family now. Look here, if CM Punk would’ve married Stephanie McMahon, he would’ve become a bigger star, perhaps.”

“But, CM Punk was a big star in WWE and they were treating him like he was a big star in WWE. I don’t see how or why anyone could think that CM Punk wasn’t treated like a mega star,”

“The Miz is good at what he does, you know, even MJF. I do not look at MJF as being the best wrestler in the world. However, as far as him going out there and being able to sell tickets and put butts on the seats, he does that exceptionally well. I think, you know, from CM Punk’s side, it will always go back to WWE to get a cheap pop.”

“You could say whatever you want about that. I just think, you know, the stuff about Tony Khan needing to get a daughter. You know, that kind of stuff. Yeah, I mean, it just rings bitter, you know? I mean I guess to me everything that MJF said in that promo, it was hard bro. It was hardcore. If I was on the opposite end, I would’ve been throwing up my hands to block some of the punches coming my way.”

Triple H is a 14-time World Champion in WWE. He has also won two Royal Rumbles and main evented Wrestlemania multiple times. More importantly, he was part of several memorable storylines both as a heel and face and is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever.

