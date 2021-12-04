“Take that out!” – WWE Hall of Famer reveals Vince McMahon asked him to make changes to his induction speech

WWE Hall of Famer reveals Vince McMahon asked him to make changes to his induction speech and omit the part that he had an issue with.

The WWE have a long standing tradition of inducting their past superstars into their Hall of Fame just before Wrestlemania. Wrestling legend and Olympic Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle, headlined the class of 2017. However, he was asked to change his speech just before his entry into the Hall of Fame.

On the latest episode his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle revealed that he wanted to thank Vince McMahon for everything he did for him. However, the WWE Chairman did not want to be acknowledged and told Angle to remove it from his speech.

“Yes, and I had; I want to thank Vince McMahon for everything he did for me. And he said, ‘Kurt, take that out!’ (Laughs). He said, ‘I don’t want anybody thanking me. I do not want to thank you, I don’t want you to even thank the company. I want you to thank the fans and whoever else you want to, but do not thank the company or me; leave my name out of it.’ That’s how Vince is. He never wants the credit for anything.”

Following his induction, Angle was hired as RAW General manager. He portrayed the role until 2019. Despite his status as an on-screen authority, Angle also wrestled a few matches oand fought on both Wrestlemania 34 and 35, the latter of which was his final match as a professional referee before he retired and transitioned into a backstage role.

Unfortunately, he was among the many employees that were let go in April 2020 during the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic.

