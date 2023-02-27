WWE Are Aware of Kenny Omega Being Open Minded to Leaving AEW for Them, Per Reports

There are many big names in AEW that fans want to see performing in the WWE ring. Kenny Omega is certainly one of them, considering his popularity throughout the globe. In fact, Wrestling Observer Newsletter has named him “Wrestler of the Year” twice in the last five years. Right Now, he alongside The Youngs Bucks is holding the AEW Trios Championships. However, a recent report claims Kenny Omega is open to joining WWE before the end of his career.

Recently, PWTorch’s Wade Keller talked about the chances of The Cleaner signing with WWE in the future. He also discussed how the company might book the AEW star if he ever joins them.

WWE knows Kenny Omega is open to joining the company in the future

During a recent PWTorch podcast, it was claimed Kenny Omega is “open-minded” to becoming a WWE superstar before his career ends. As a matter of fact, WWE higher-ups also know that.

Although The Cleaner currently works in AEW, it’s not like he wants to stay there forever. It’s also worth noting that Wade Keller didn’t verify the rumors of WWE being interested in the AEW star. He stated:

“I haven’t independently verified rumors of WWE being interested in Omega… I have confirmed they’re aware of [Kenny] Omega’s open-mindedness to come to WWE… That he’s open-minded to landing in WWE before his career is over. The attitude is not ‘I love AEW, I’m gonna stay here forever.’ That is not apparently the belief within WWE…”

Wade Keller further stated that although WWE values Kenny Omega, he is not someone they will do anything to sign. The management is happy with the superstars they have on their current roster. Though they will be curious to direct him considering how AEW has underused him.

Moreover, Keller claimed WWE has interested in Kenny Omega only as a weekly character on TV. He also stated that they won’t push him as they did with Cody Rhodes last year. According to him, WWE doesn’t see a main event multi-year potential in Omega like Cody.

When will The Cleaner’s current contract with AEW come to an end?

According to reports, Omega signed a 4-year deal with AEW by the start of 2019. In fact, the contract was supposed to expire earlier this year on January 31. The Cleaner should have been a free agent by now.

Unfortunately, from November 2021 to August 2022, Kenny Omega had to take time off due to an injury. Therefore, AEW has added additional time to his current contract. However, there are no details regarding how much time has been tacked on.

WOR: Dave Meltzer gives an update on the Kenny Omega contract situation with AEW.https://t.co/mYdKSjV7fm pic.twitter.com/aolfhDX8t6 — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) February 25, 2023

Nevertheless, it seems by the end of 2023, Kenny Omega will become a free agent. But it’s very unlikely that AEW will let a name like him go so easily. Not to forget, Tony Khan chose him and The Young Bucks over CM Punk last year after the post-All Out controversy. Who knows, by the time this contract expires, Omega might have signed another one.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.