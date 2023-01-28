This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW was special. It was the 30th anniversary of the weekly show. To celebrate, the WWE invited several legends on the show. One of the names called on the special occasion was Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Kurt Angle. The Olympic Gold Medalist was seen on screen alongside DX members. Fans joked about Angle being part of the illustrious faction and the WWE legend played into it, claiming that he was the only superstar to have been part of legendary factions such as D-Generation X and The Shield.

Also read: Is WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Related to Hollywood Actor Jason Momoa?

In case you do not remember, The Shield was scheduled to face The Bar, Miz and Braun Strowman at WWE TLC back in 2017. However, Roman Reigns was declared unavailable just before the Pay Per View, resulting in the need of a replacement. Cue Kurt Angle, who walked in swat costume with Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose back then.

The only person to be in both the Shield and DX? Not too shabby! Lol. #itstrue pic.twitter.com/b4DDWQdQTo — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 27, 2023

Triple H trolls Kurt Angle on his claims of being the only WWE superstar who was part of DX and the Shield

Kurt Angle took to social media to post pictures of him with both factions, claiming that he was the only WWE Superstar who could lay claim to being in the DX and The Shield. However, Triple H rained on his parade with a picture of him with Seth Rollins in the swat costume.

Angle had a hilarious response in store.

You couldn’t give me my 5 seconds of glory, could ya? 😂 @TripleH https://t.co/gi96T7nCSr — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 27, 2023



But he wasn’t done and asked Paul Heyman to add him in the Bloodline so he could one up the game.

Hey @HeymanHustle – remember me? Your favorite Paul Heyman guy 🙂 I may need to join the Bloodline soon because @tripleh is trying to steal my thunder. 😂🥇🌺 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 27, 2023

Triple H has been in a number of legendary factions

Triple H is one of the best singles performers in WWE history. His 14 world titles are a testament to his run at the top. However, the Game was rarely alone in his journey to the summit. He has been a part of a number of legendary stables through his time in the WWE.

He first gained prominence with DX alongside Shawn Michaels and Chyna. Following Michaels’ hiatus, Triple H added more members to help him win his first world championship. He then partnered with future wife Stephanie McMahon to become the champion for the Corporation.

Triple H then formed Evolution with Ric Flair, and future world champions Randy Orton and Batista. The group had one purpose, and that was to keep the World Heavyweight Championship around Triple H’s waist, until Orton and Batista went after the titles themselves.

After stepping down as a regular competitor, Triple H formed the Authority, but the less we talk about it the better.

Click here for more Wrestling News