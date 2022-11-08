Top AEW Superstar Makes His First Public Appearance Post-All Out Controversy at Jazz vs. Clippers Game

AEW locker room got divided into two after the early September post-All Out brawl between CM Punk and The Elite. Following Punk’s outrage at the media scrum, a backstage fight happened between him and The Elite. People involved were suspended indefinitely and also stripped of their titles. Since then, none of them have made any public appearances.

However, one of the suspended superstars was recently seen making an exception. Fans spotted the former AEW Trios Champion Nick Jackson for the first time since the post-All Out brawl.

While there are reports about CM Punk in talks with AEW for a buyout, it seems things are going well for The Elite. In fact, it was said that Tony Khan chose Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks over Punk. Moreover, their comeback was also teased during a recent Dynamite episode through a video package. However, before making his AEW return, Slick Nick decided to make his appearance in NBA.

Nick Jackson glimpsed during an NBA Game throwing T-Shirts to the crowd

Now that the investing regarding the post-All Out brawl is reportedly over, the superstars involved are also starting to appear publicly. Nick Jackson was seen during the recent NBA game between Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz.

Fans saw The Young Bucks member throwing T-shirts at the crowd in attendance. Plus, when Nick Jackson was presented, he was denoted as part of AEW.

Nick Jackson from All Elite Wrestling is here doing a t-shirt toss during the Clippers-Jazz game 🤘 pic.twitter.com/HHKCEdBdhW — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 7, 2022

Well, first the video package on Dynamite, and now, NBA introducing him as an AEW superstar. All signs are pointing in one direction which is The Elite will be returning soon. However, when and where Tony Khan decides to bring them back is still behind the curtains.

The Elite won the AEW Trios Titles the same night they were suspended

Both CM and The Elite were holding champions when the whole post-All Out backstage fight took place. In fact, all of them won their titles hours before the incident. While Punk won the AEW World Title, The Elite became the Trios Champions.

However, none of them could hold their titles for more than half a day. Following the media outburst of the Straight-Edge Superstar, they fought backstage and the aftermath is all over the internet.

Nevertheless, while CM Punk not returning might pinch some fans, The Elite coming back must be pleasing. As far as the AEW lock room is concerned, it is obvious by now that they have a problem with Punk. And looking at the current scenario, The Elite might be back in the AEW ring very soon.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.