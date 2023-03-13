WORCESTER – Roman Reigns (center) stands alongside cousins Jey Uso (left) and Jimmy Uso in the ring during “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Wwesmackdown Tg 07

The Roman Reigns led Bloodline has been one of the biggest stories in pro-wrestling at the moment. Many have compared it to the nWo, in how they have captured the imagination of everyone. Well, not everyone. A certain WWE Hall of Famer believes that AEW’s The Elite is better than the Bloodline and didn’t even have to think twice about it.

Reigns’ rivalry with Sami Zayn and the conflict with his stablemates has created must see television. As talented as Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are, fans will agree that they have not been a part of a storyline or segment rivaling the Bloodline. Jake Roberts however, thinks otherwise.

WWE Hall of Famer believes The Elite is better than The Bloodline

During a recent appearance on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Jake Roberts was asked which trio he thought was better. Roman Reigns and The Usos or Kenny Omega and th Young Bucks. Roberts was quick to pick the latter. He explained that Omega was unbelievable and while he did not like everything Nick and Jackson did inside did, they were still getting away with it.

“Oh, Kenny. Kenny and The Bucks without a doubt,” Roberts said. “I think Kenny Omega is f***** unbelievable. He is f***** on spot. I don’t like a lot of stuff The Young Bucks do but brother they’re doing it and getting away with it.”

WWE reportedly looking to bring The Elite in

According to several reports, the WWE is looking to bring in Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. The report states that the promotion is offering to push Omega similar to Cody Omega.

This is not the first time that the WWE has chased their signatures. Triple H wanted to bring all three AEW stars to the WWE before AEW was even a thing. The trio were reportedly close to joining the promotion. However, Tony Khan soon entered the picture and together they created All Elite Wrestling.

AEW signed several WWE talent since their inception. However, last year, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, making him the first AEW star to jump ship.

His run has been handled very well and the American Nightmare actually looks like a star. The rest of the Elite may very well be tempted, seeing the treatment of their former Stablemate.

However, their defection from AEW would be a massive blow to the promotion, and not just because of their talent.

If Omega and the Bucks leave the promotion, then all 4 of the founding members will no longer be affiliated to the promotion. The name of their group is literally in the name of the company.

All four of them leaving the company at the end of their first contracts would not be the best endorsement for Tony Khan and will actually cast doubt on his leadership.

However, there’s still quite some time left before we find out whether the Elite move to the WWE or remain with AEW.

