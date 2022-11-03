Watch: Fan Chants CM Punk During AEW Dark Only to Get Crushed by Loud Boos From the Crowd

The fanbase of CM Punk appears to be declining with each passing day. In just a matter of two months, his post-All Out controversy has made him the biggest villain in pro wrestling right now. The backstage altercation with The Elite in early September has certainly divided the AEW supporters. Fans, who used to hijack shows with a CM Punk chant, are now avoiding taking his name. And by the looks of it, the crowd is no longer in favor of Punk.

Although CM Punk and AEW are in talks for a potential buyout, fans have already accepted he is gone. In fact, their recent reaction during an AEW show suggests they don’t even want him back. In a very strange incident, the supporters of the Straight-Edged Superstar were crushed by the rest of the crowd.

Fans overpower CM Punk chant during a recent AEW show

The incident took place during the recent edition of AEW Dark. Toni Storm was going one-on-one with Diamante and all of a sudden, a fan started a CM Punk chant. Earlier, whenever such a thing happened, the rest of the crowd used to join the others.

However, this time, fans expressed their anger with the 2-time AEW champion. Before the chants could get louder, the rest of the arena crashed into loud boos. A video, posted on Twitter clearly shows how the craze of CM Punk has suddenly decreased in AEW.

if you listen closely, you can hear a guy attempting to start a “CM PUNK” chant before he got boo’d off by everybody else #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/1hJBiUzzwt — NHATional Scissoring Day (@nhathaniel_h) November 1, 2022

Well, in just a year, the Straight-Edged Superstar has lost his charm among pro wrestling fans. The one who made one of the biggest returns in history is now being booed heavily.

The Straight-Edged Superstar shook the arena when he made his AEW debut

Ever since CM Punk left WWE in 2014, fans wanted to see him back in the squared circle. So, when AEW emerged in 2019, there was a hope that the Straight-Edged Superstar might finally be back. And the wishes came true last year at The First Dance event on Rampage. CM Punk made his AEW debut creating one of the biggest moments in pro wrestling history.

However, despite delivering excellent feuds with the likes of MJF and Darby Allin, he is almost out of the company. It appears that the AEW locker room never liked CM Punk and his backstage conduct. And whatever goodwill was left got destroyed after the post-All Out fight.

Anyway, as of now, it is almost certain that CM Punk is done with AEW forever. Although there are rumors about WWE being interested in signing him, the chances of him making an in-ring return again seem very less.

