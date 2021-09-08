“He is what we do”- John Cena says says he wants to see Conor McGregor in WWE

John Cena says says he wants to see Conor McGregor in WWE. The UFC Superstar has all the makings to succeed in Vince McMahon’s promotion according to the Cenation Leader.

Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest star in the UFC. The Notorious has also dabbled in boxing and John Cena hopes he will follow in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey and make his way into the WWE eventually. In an appearance on That Scene with Dan Patrick, Cena discussed the possibility of McGregor in the squared circle.

Cena was uncertain if McGregor would ever make the move. However, the Cenation Leader expressed optimism in the move taking place one day. Cena praised McGregor’s mic work stating that it was similar to that of a pro wrestling promo.

“He’d be fantastic. He is what we do. What he does is a little less predictable. Our surprises are getting people to show up at random, and trying to weave the choose-your-own-adventure to a different alley. His surprises are getting a few teeth knocked out or getting an operation. Not to say that doesn’t happen with us, mistakes happen with us. But in his profession, its not a mistake. It’s a certainty.

“At my core, I’m a fan and he’s interesting. He has a gravity about him. I want to see him perform.”

McGregor is currently recovering from from a broken tibia.He is unlikely to appear in a ring or Octagon any time soon.

