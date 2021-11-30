“Your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone” – Liv Morgan blames Becky Lynch for recent WWE releases

Liv Morgan blames Becky Lynch for recent WWE releases. The no.1 contender to the WWE RAW Women’s Championship did not hold back in her promo.

Liv Morgan is next in line to face Becky Lynch for her RAW Women’s Championship. She became the no.1 contender after beating Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina Vega, and Carmella in a Fatal-Five Way match earlier this month.

The two have since traded words and blows week after week and it was no different on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Ahead of their contract signing, Morgan referred to Lynch as a “a big, blubbering mess” before showing video footage of Big Time Becks breaking down into tears following her Survivor Series victory over SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Morgan then referenced the recent WWE releases and blamed Lunch’s “big, fat greedy contract” for it.

“You’re the reason why your friend is gone, just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?”

The two then lead led their respective teams in a 10-woman tag team match later in the night. Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and Dana Brooke fought alongside Morgan while Lynch had Carmella, Zelina Vega, Doudrop, and Tamina Snuka in her team.

Morgan secured the victory for her side by pinning Snuka.

Liv Morgan will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship next week. This is undoubtedly the biggest match of her career. Morgan has shown that she has everything needed to be pushed at the top. However, Lynch herself is in the middle of a hot run.

The Champion has been near impossible to stop and will look to contiue her momentum. It will be interesting to see who walks out the winner next week.



