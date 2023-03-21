Vince McMahon Found the Undertaker vs John Cena at WrestleMania Hilarious for This Reason

The Undertaker and John Cena are two of the biggest names to have ever graced the wrestling world. Naturally, fans were looking forward to their clash at WrestleMania 34. The match was not officially announced, but all signs pointed to the two legends finally going one on one at the Grandest stage of all. However, the impromptu match ended up being a squash much to the amusement of Vince McMahon.

The Deadman and Cena fought in a match that lasted about 5 minutes. Fans were left bewildered and disappointed. The Undertaker himself wasn’t too pleased about it, but Vince McMahon and John Cena talked him into it.

Why did Vince McMahon find The Undertaker vs John Cena hilarious?

The Undertaker had no idea that his match with John Cena was going to be a squash. He believed that the two were going to put on a 45-minute war. He was informed about it on the night of the event.

The Phenom was extremely disappointed upon hearing the plan for the match because he had trained extremely hard for it. During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, he revealed that Vince McMahon found the whole thing hilarious.

“And you know Vince, he just thought that was funny because he knew how hard I had been training,” The Undertaker revealed.

The Undertaker had a disappointing outing with Roman Reigns a year prior and wanted to prove to the fans that he was still able to go in the squared circle. However, Vince’s plans were not doing him any favors. He ultimately gave in after Cena and Vince ganged up on him.

“So John comes in and goes, ‘I talked mad smack about you, dude, you need to beat me quick and get this over with,'” recalled Undertaker. “And they both ganged up on me. I finally threw my hands up.”

The Undertaker finally got his dream exit at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker had a number of matches despite being past his prime. He was looking to exit on a high, but his body refused to cooperate with him. The Phenom finally found his perfect exit in AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 36.

The match was originally supposed to take place in front of a crowd. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced WWE to be creative with their product.

Their solution?

The Undertaker faced Styles in a cinematic match dubbed the Boneyard Match.

The match was taped beforehand and aired on the first night of WrestleMania 36. The nature of the match allowed the WWE to showcase the best of The Undertaker and allowed him to leave with glory, just as he had hoped for years.

Click here for more Wrestling News