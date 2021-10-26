“Vince walked up to me after the match” – Zelina Vega reveals what Vince McMahon told her after winning the Queen’s Crown tournament

Zelina Vega reveals what Vince McMahon told her after winning the Queen’s Crown tournament. Vega is the first ever WWE Queen’s Crown tournament winner.

The WWE recently conducted the Queen’s crown tournament. It was their women’s division version of the historic King of the Ring. Both tournaments ran alongside each other on both RAW and SmackDown and the finals took place at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21st.

The Queen’s Crown tournament saw Zelina Vega beat Toni Storm and Carmella to progress to the final while Doudrop took on Natalya and Shayna Baszler on her way to the summit clash. Vega went on to beat Doudrop to win the tournament and become the first winner of the WWE Queen’s Crown tournament.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Vega revealed that Vince McMahon spoke to her after her win in the final.

“Vince [McMahon] walked up to me after the match in the back and said, ‘You walked in here queen, and now it’s official. I almost lost it. This is finally my time to show out to everyone who I am. I’m not in anyone’s shadow. This is my time to show why I am a star.

“Queen Zelina, it feels so incredible to say that. I’m bringing it to Spanish, too—La Reina, that’s me. It feels absolutely right to say that. This is me, and it is mine. It’s been a hell of a journey, and I’m looking forward to continuing my story as Queen Zelina. Every time I step into the ring, I feel like I have to prove myself. I take this opportunity in WWE very seriously. This is my time, and it starts now.”

Vega also spoke about the Code Red, the move she used to win the match, and its significance to her.

“That Code Red wasn’t just a move for the match. That Code Red wasn’t just a wrestling move; it was an exclamation point. It was me representing my family. That’s my cousin’s move. Amazing Red deserves so much credit for what he’s done, so that was for him. That was for my dad, too. And that was for me, to solidify my place and show that I belong here.”

