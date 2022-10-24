Watch: Vince McMahon Once Received a Stunner, Rock Bottom and a Powerbomb One After the Other!

Recalling the moment when former WWE CEO Vince McMahon suffered a stunner and a rock bottom in a single night.

In his decades-long career in WWE, Vince McMahon took numerous bumps in the ring. One of the reasons WWE succeeded in the late 90s and the early 2000s was its boss becoming an onscreen villain. Despite having no wrestling experience, McMahon became a heel and featured himself in many epic storylines.

He wrestled with legends like Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan, but his best rivalry was against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

During the Attitude Era, Vince McMahon and his back and forth with Steve Austin ended with a stunner almost every time. Because he was a heel, the crowd loved to see him getting smashed in the ring. The former CEO also lived up to the expectations by taking bumps from time to time. However, there is one instance when he endured more than one finisher.

Vince McMahon took a Stunner, a Rock Bottom, and then, the Last Ride Powerbomb

WWE’s 2000 Armageddon PPV saw Kurt Angle defending his World Heavyweight Title in a Six-Way Hell in a Cell match. Angle successfully retained his championship against Triple H, Rikishi, Steve Austin, The Rock, and The Undertaker. However, the famous segment took place a week before the brutal encounter.

Mick Foley, the then-commissioner of RAW, announced the match on December 4, 2000, but was interrupted by Vince McMahon. The former CEO tried to warn the contenders to avoid entering the destructive steel structure. But little did he know he was making a big mistake, and it would backfire on him.

Rather than listening to him, Steve Austin came and delivered a stunner on Vince McMahon. The Rock followed Austin and gave his boss a rock bottom. And if that was not enough, The Undertaker also delivered his Last Ride Powerbomb on Vince McMahon.

The Former WWE CEO of WWE registered his first WrestleMania win this year

Vince McMahon has wrestled a total of 57 matches in his WWE career, out of which four were at WrestleMania. And out of those four, he has only one win and surprisingly, it came at this year’s Show of shows. This year’s Showcase of Immortals saw SmackDown Color Commentator Pat McAfee going one-on-one with Mr. McMahon’s protégé, Austin Theory.

However, despite being ranked so high, the protégé failed to secure a win. So, Vince McMahon decided to do the job himself and went on to face McAfee. The former CEO not only wrestled at the age of 76 but also won it with the help of his protégé.

Nevertheless, Vince McMahon’s first WrestleMania win came the same year he decided to retire from WWE. The former WWE CEO shocked the wrestling world by announcing his departure earlier this year on July 22.

