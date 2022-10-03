Watch: When Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Defeated John Cena on an Episode of Monday Night RAW

16-time WWE champion John Cena once wrestled a match against American singer/rapper, Kevin Federline, only to face a defeat.

Wrestler-turned-Hollywood star John Cena had a magnificent career in the squared circle. In his decades-long WWE career, the Cenation Leader has pinned and got pinned by many pro wrestlers. But, he once suffered a loss at the hands of a celebrity. And it was none other than Britney Spears’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

A rapper and former backup dancer by profession, Federline is known more for his marriage with popular singer Britney Spears. However, one of the best moments of his entire career came in 2007. Kevin Federline wrestled John Cena on the January 1, episode of Monday Night RAW.

In his very first match in WWE, the popular celebrity not only went one-on-one with the Cenation leader but also defeated him.

Kevin Federline pinned John Cena, thanks to the outside interference

This whole thing storyline started at the Cyber Sunday show of WWE in November 2006. K-Fed interfered during the main event and eventually cost John Cena the match. A night later, he challenged the then-WWE champion for a No DQ match on January 1, 2007.

So, after a few in-ring appearances, when he faced him, he came with some outside help. First, Johnny Nitro, who was on the ringside, tried to interfere but Cena threw him over the top rope. But, it was Omagav who spoiled the party for John Cena and made things easy for Federline. All he did was cover Cena and get a 1,2,3 count.

Anyway, John Cena did get his revenge on Britney’s ex-husband later that night. In the main event, Cena faced Omaga, Johnny Nitro, and co. in a 4-on-1 handicap match but lost. However, he managed to get K-Fed in the ring and give him an Attitude Adjustment.

But, a win is a win. K-Fed will always have the bragging rights to claim he has beaten one of the geats in WWE history.

The 16-time world champion could be breaking his own record this year

Despite becoming a part-timer in 2017, the Cenation Leader has never missed an entire year without wrestling a match. In fact, in his 20 years with WWE so far, he has wrestled at least one match every year. But, it seems that his Hollywood projects will change that this year. If John Cena does not wrestle a match in WWE by 31 December, he will break his 20-year-long streak.

Well, by looks of it, it is almost impossible to see Cena wrestling a match in 2022. But, there are speculations about WWE planning to put him against Austin Theory at Wrestlemania 39.

