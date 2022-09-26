“Love This” – $30 Million Worth Social Media Personality Hails John Cena for Reaching an Unbelievable World Record

Popular YouTuber and Boxer, Jake Paul recently showered his love on WWE icon John Cena for achieving a sweet milestone.

When you talk about the most loved WWE superstars of all time, John Cena is certainly one of them. The 45-year-old has inspired millions across the globe with his character and humbleness. Celebrities like Jake Paul have admired Cena and desire to be like him. In fact, in one of his videos last year, the YouTube sensation could be seen admitting that quite openly.

Recently, the 16-time world champion entered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records for something very sweet. Cena has set a world record for granting the most wishes working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Peacemaker star has fulfilled the wishes of over 650 children with critical illnesses. Moreover, the wrestler-turned-actor is the first person in the world to do so.

Jake Paul took to social media and applauded John Cena

As soon as the news went public, the 16-time WWE champion was showered with love and wishes from all corners. From fans to celebrities, everyone lauded John Cena for achieving such a sweet milestone.

Similarly, Jake Paul also joined the thread and took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the Cenation Leader. The YouTuber-turned-Boxer wrote a two-word message followed by a Folded hands emoji. He tweeted:

Well, it is evident that The Problem Child respects Cena for putting a smile on the faces of more than 650 children. However, the Peacemaker star has been working with the US-based foundation since 2002. Cut to 2022, he is still there, spreading peace wherever he can.

Meanwhile, Jake might be joining his brother in his quest for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Problem Child could appear at WWE’s upcoming Saudi Arabia show

Although Jake Paul is scheduled to battle Anderson Silva on October 29, he might also be on his brothers’ corner for his next WWE match. Jake’s elder brother Logan Paul, is going to face Roman Reigns in his very 2nd official match in the company. He will be challenging The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel PPV.

The YouTube star took to social media and expressed how proud he was of his brother’s achievements. Jake even hinted about being there for the match.

Logan is the definition of anything is possible. 2 matches in WWE and he’s challenging for the belt. I might have to come to Saudi Arabia for this. https://t.co/fQkoSWIPTI — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 17, 2022

Anyway, WWE’s Saudi show will take place on November 5, which is a week after Jake fights Silva. If he appears, his brother could use his help while taking on the Bloodline.

