Watch: WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Flaunted His Strength With a 400lbs Deadlift at 68!

Recalling the time when The Nature Boy Ric Flair displayed his brute power on social media with a 400lbs Deadlift.

Most of the superstars from the 80s and 90s are retired but not The Dirtiest Player in the Game. Well, technically he is, but is he? Ric Flair is a perfect example of Age is Just a Number. The older he grows, the more he desires to be in the ring.

Earlier this year, the 2-time Hall of Famer wrestled a match at the age of 73. In fact, a few years back, he made a deadlift that will make any youngster doubt his gym routine.

In 2017, instead of enjoying his retirement, The Nature Boy was setting new goals in the gym. At the age of 68, the Hall of Famer was lifting weights like a teenager and trending online.

Ric Flair posted the deadlift video with caption saying, “I.Will.Never.Retire”

Despite being in his early 70s, Ric Flair hasn’t lost his knack for being in the limelight. Be it his new Cannabis business or coming out of retirement, he always makes it to the news. In 2017, The Nature Boy took to social media and displayed his power with a 400lbs deadlift.

The clip shared by the Hall of Famer himself shows Ric Flair at 68, lifting weights like 17. Seeing the veteran setting benchmarks, CBS Sports reacted to the video and asked his permission to use it. Flair also wrote an interesting caption that said he will never retire.

He tweeted:

Well, what he said 5 years ago, he finally proved earlier this year. Ric Flair, in his late 60s, stepped foot into the squared circle one more time.

The 73-year-old gave sweat and blood in his last match

Coming out of retirement for the second time, Ric Flair wrestled a match earlier this year in July. At Starrcast V, he tagged along with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo and faced Jey Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Considering the age, The Nature Boy gave an outstanding performance. Although he passed out twice and got his head busted, he still kept going.

In his so-called last match, Ric Flair showed the fans why he is called The Dirtiest Player in the Game.

Ric Flair wins his last match ever. (via @FiteTV)pic.twitter.com/G5AC0ogSha — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 1, 2022

Anyway, if Ric Flair can lift 400lbs and wrestle at 73, who knows, he can make a WWE return too. Though no fan would want him to put his body on the line at this age. However, what they won’t mind is The Nature Boy making occasional appearances on WWE TV.

