WATCH: Multi Dollar Buisness Partners Mike Tyson and Ric Flair Have a Laugh of Their Life as They Lit Up Blunts Together

WWE legend Ric Flair was recently glimpsed lighting up a joint while being accompanied by legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

A decade ago, there were strict rules in regard to the use of Marijuana. Even WWE was intolerant despite multiple WWE superstars advocating its use. In 2007, ex-WWE superstar RVD was suspended for 30 days after being caught carrying 18 grams of Marijuana. However, times changed, Cannabis got legalized, and legends like Jim Ross and Kevin Nash entered the business. Not Just that, even Ric Flair joined the fray by teaming up with boxing veteran Mike Tyson.

While Tyson has been a supporter of Cannabis use for a long time, the former 16-time WWE champion made the official entry earlier this year in March. Flair’s Ric Flair Drip Inc. ‘Naitch’ and Tyson 2.0 joined hands to bring a new line of cannabis products to the market.

Recently, the 73-year-old posted a video on social media advertising the product alongside boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Ric Flair spotted smoking a joint alongside boxing legend Mike Tyson

The Nature Boy is well known for his lavish lifestyle both in and outside the ring. Well, his life after retirement is no different. The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer recently took to Twitter and posted a short video with Mike Tyson.

What appeared as sample testing, both legends were enjoying their product line. The clip showed Ric Flair lighting up a joint while the boxing legend was already smoking one. The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer took a couple of drags and then cut a short promo saying:

“Ric Flair Drip, Mike Tyson 2.0, go ‘wooooo’ on a b*tch. WOOOOOOO!”

The veterans of their respective domains seemed happy with their collaboration as Tyson was laughing his gut out.

The 2-time Hall of Famer wrestled his last match at the age of 73 earlier this year

When The Nature Boy wrestled his Wrestlemania 24 match, fans assumed he was done with the ring. Ric Flair retired from WWE in 2008 delivering an emotional rollercoaster against Shawn Michaels. However, The Dirtiest Player in the Game had different plans as he recently stepped into the squared circle at the age of 73.

Ric Flair tagged alongside his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at a pro wrestling event in Nashville back on July 31. Despite being in his early 70s, the veteran delivered an outstanding performance winning his last match.

Anyway, even though he swore up and down that this is the last time, it shouldn’t be a surprise if Flair decides to wrestle again. The Hall of Famer has come out of retirement in the past. Who knows, this time he might decide to do it in WWE.

