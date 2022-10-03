Watch: WWE Superstar Nikki Bella Body Slammed an AGT: Extreme Contestant!

Former 2-time WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella performed one of her in-ring moves on a contestant of AGT: Extreme this year.

One-half of the Bella Twins, Nikki Bella, was one of the promising female superstars during her time in WWE. In fact, she is the longest reigning WWE Divas champion of all time. But, due to a cyst in her brain, she had to retire from wrestling in 2019. Though, she still remained with WWE as an ambassador and is featured in my other projects.

Recently, the former 2-time Divas champion was also signed as one of the judges for AGT: Extreme. Nikki Bella was roped in for the spinoff of America’s Got Talent, a show that focuses more on high-flying stunts. During the March 7, episode of the show, the WWE star showed contestants what should they do to get her ‘Yes’.

Nikki Bella delivered her body-slam move on a contestant of AGT: Extreme

During the episode, a group called America’s Little Sisters performed on the stage. Calling themselves Jello Wrestlers, the four girls played around the large tubs filled with Jello. Although they were quickly given an X from the judges, Nikki Bella chose to give them honest feedback.

She stated that she would not have said NO if they had performed like her. Nikki even demonstrated what they should have done. She took off her earrings, went to the stage, and took one of the contestants into the tub. Before delivering a body slam to her, Nikki said:

“If you guys wanted a ‘yes’ from me, this is what you would’ve done.”

Soon after, other members of Jello Wrestlers, the host, and other judges joined the WWE star on the stage. The show was lit up after Nikki performed her in-ring move on the stage.

Anyway, Nikki Bella’s suplex on the contestant is one of the best moments of the show. It appears that the WWE superstar is fitting in well in the role of a judge. Let’s see, if she is hired for the second season of AGT: Extreme.

The 2-time Divas Champion wants an in-ring return but is still unfit

Excluding the occasions appearances, Nikki Bella has been away from in-ring action for the last three years. Although she is eager to have one last run, WWE doctors have advised her the opposite. Still, she managed to participate in this year’s Royal Rumble. But, has not appeared on WWE tv ever since.

As far as her full-time return goes, WWE is well-known for being very strict on such issues. No matter how much she wants to, Nikki Bella won’t be returning until doctors within the company approve it.

