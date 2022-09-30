“WWE Fans Care More About Wrestlers Than UFC Fans Care About Fighters” – Ronda Rousey Says WWE Fans Are More Respectful to Their Legends Than UFC Fans

WWE superstar Ronda Rousey recently opened up about the difference she noticed between the fans of WWE and UFC.

There is always a debate within the WWE and UFC fanatics about which fanbase is the best. Ronda Rousey, who not only has seen a lot of fame but has also been in the limelight for more than a decade, recently shed some light on the hot topic.

The 35-year-old global star has spent a fair amount of time in both WWE and UFC. So, it would be fair to say that she understands the fanatics on both sides. Rousey is well aware of how fans react during the highs and lows of your career.

Recently, during her streaming session on YouTube, the Baddest Woman on the Planet talked about the fans of WWE and UFC. She gave her honest thoughts on the fanbase of both sports and tried to tell the difference.

Ronda Rousey believes WWE fans are more appreciative as compared to UFC

During the gaming session, the former MMA fighter and now WWE superstar was asked about which fanbase she finds better. Rousey claimed that fans of WWE show more respect to their superstars than the ones in UFC.

She said MMA enthusiasts are like bandwagon fans who stop caring about their veterans after they lose their top spot. Ronda Rousey feels once a UFC star goes down by ranks, he/she is dead for the fans.

But, talking about WWE, the UFC Hall of Famer was in all praises for the fans and how they treat their legends. Rousey stated that WWE fans remember what their stars did 20 years ago and receive them with the same excitement.

Although she admitted there are exceptions, she claimed WWE fans show more gratitude towards their wrestlers for what they did for the sport. Rousey stated:

“I would say that the WWE fans care more about the wrestlers than the UFC fans care more about the fighters… I’m not saying it’s completely absent. I’m just saying I see more respect for legends in WWE fans than UFC fans.”

The Baddest Woman on the Planet will face the SmackDown Women’s Champion

Be it MMA or WWE, the 35-year-old has always targeted the big fish and the biggest title in the company. After dominating the octagon for 5 plus years, the former UFC fighter made her WWE debut in 2018 and has dominated the roster ever since.

Currently, Ronda Rousey is feuding with Liv Morgan, who won the SmackDown Women’s championship by cashing the MITB briefcase on her. After a long wait and struggle though WWE Authority, Rousey will finally challenge the champion.

At the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV, the Baddest Woman on the Planet is scheduled to go one-on-one with Liv Morgan. The two women will be fighting for the blue brand’s championship in an Extreme Rules Match.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.