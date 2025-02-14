Cam Newton Says Deion Sanders Did “Nothing Wrong” to Nikki Garcia with His “Dark Chocolate” Comment

Cam Newton has jumped into the playful back-and-forth between Deion Sanders and WWE star Nikki Garcia. During a Super Bowl LIX event, Coach Prime shared a hilarious moment with Nikki and her sister, Brie—better known as the Bella Twins.

At one point, Sanders asked Nikki about her favorite color, and without hesitation, she responded, “Dark Chocolate.” Sanders’ face lit up at the answer. Wasting no time, he playfully pointed to his skin and flirtatiously repeated “dark chocolate” back to her a couple of times.

Deion Sanders has gone viral for having phenomenal game flirting with two women while being interviewed: “What’s your favorite color?” “Dark Chocolate” Coach Prime still got it pic.twitter.com/6W8tYCgSQ2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2025

Newton came to Coach Prime’s defense, insisting that Deion did “nothing wrong,” after some people online took issue with his obvious flirting. The former Panthers QB argued that it would have been wrong if Sanders hadn’t reacted the way he did.

According to Cam, Sanders has always had a natural flair for flirting and isn’t shy about expressing himself. He emphasized that Deion is still the same charismatic man he’s always been—fatherhood and even becoming a grandfather haven’t changed that.

“What’s wrong about this? He is a player-coach. If he didn’t react the way he did, we will be having some questions. He’s still a man. I smile a little bit more when you have good beautiful people around you. So Prime, you ain’t done nothing wrong. You definitely didn’t. That motherf*cker is dark chocolate.”

Since he’s single, Newton believes Sanders has every right to shoot his shot when the moment presents itself. And with the success he’s seeing in his career, it’s about time he tries to make some moves in his personal life as well.

Cam believes Deion is the best coach in college football right now

The Colorado Buffaloes had a remarkable turnaround last season. After a 4-8 finish in Deion Sanders’ first year, the team bounced back with a strong 9-3 record in Year 2, narrowly missing the playoffs. While they fell short in the Alamo Bowl against BYU, the season was still considered a success.

But does that success make Coach Prime the best coach in college football—surpassing names like Ryan Day and Steve Sarkisian? Cam Newton thinks so. In fact, he believes Sanders could be the greatest of all time, even ahead of legends like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. Why? Reliability.

Newton called Sanders the “greatest gem in college history” because players can relate to him and his message. He pointed out that most of college football’s historically great coaches have been white, and he believes that if Deion had the same resources as them, he could not only match their success—but surpass it.

“The greatest gem in college football as a whole, I would even say history. You would probably think of Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Jimbo Fisher, etc. But all those coaches were white. If you give a black coach the magnitude of Deion Sanders the resources, I tell you college football ain’t ready for that. There is a thing called reliability.”

Cam is partially true. Deion could relate to his players better than other coaches especially it’s a fact that most players are from African-American backgrounds.

However, calling him the greatest is a stretch. He hasn’t won anything yet. This is also a disservice to the work done by black coaches that came before Coach Prime. What do you think? Is Cam right or is his praise for Sanders exaggerated?