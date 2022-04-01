Basketball

“We kind of got three guys on the team that a lot of fans in the NBA don’t really like” – NBA star Kevin Durant once compared the Brooklyn Nets to nWo

Kevin Durant nWo
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
"More points than Red Bull and Mercedes combined!” - Mattia Binotto quietly confident of a successful Ferrari title charge
Next Article
"Swimming pool in the evening": Shreyas Iyer gives hilarious response on being asked why KKR are bowling first in IPL 2022 match vs PBKS
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James has sonned two generations of players in the NBA": A closer look at the longevity of the Lakers superstar
“LeBron James has sonned two generations of players in the NBA”: A closer look at the longevity of the Lakers superstar

LeBron James has been ridiculously dominant. So much so that he has regularly played against…

WWE Latest News
Undertaker Brock Lesnar
“I was sent there personally to pick a fight” – The truth behind the confrontation between The Undertaker & Brock Lesnar at UFC 121

The Undertaker opened up about his confrontation with Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 and said…