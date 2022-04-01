“We kind of got three guys on the team that a lot of fans in the NBA don’t really like” – NBA star Kevin Durant once compared the Brooklyn Nets to nWo

NBA star Kevin Durant spoke about the comparison of himself, James Harden and Kyrie Irving to nWo trio Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

The Brooklyn Nets comprising the trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving failed to make it to the finals of NBA, 2021. That was termed to be one of the biggest upsets of the competition. The NBA audience had bet big on the team. The fans had hoped to see their time in the finale of the competition. But the team was not able to make it through to the finals and thus was thrown out of the tournament. With the three giants of NBA in the same team, they were expected to own a place in the finals.

However, even after being out of the title race, the team was one of the most talked about teams of the tournament. The NBA event of 2021 marked the presence of the three giants. The trio, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving in the same team for the first time.

Looking at the Nets’ black and white colour scheme the fans started a new trend. They compared the NBA trio to the trio of WWE, Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. Kevin Durant, himself being a wrestling fan spoke to Sports Illustrated wherein NBA star Kevin Durant spoke on the comparison to the WWE trio.

NBA star Kevin Durant speaks on the comparison to nWo

Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) on the comparison between the Nets Big-Three and the NWO: pic.twitter.com/DdLlmZSLon — NetsWorld.org (@NetsWorldOrg) July 14, 2021

“I appreciate the group and what they brought to the entertainment space. Was a huge fan as a kid. I don’t (think we’re the same),” Durant said. “It kind of looks that way, right? Our team wears all black and we kind of got three guys on the team a lot of fans in the NBA don’t really like as much. It can seem that way, but I don’t think we take on that mentality. I think we come in and operate at a pretty smooth, easy, reserved level. We’re just very high-skilled guys, but I guess [from] the outside perception, it can seem that way. But for us, we just really enjoy playing every day.”

A former NWO member and the WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff was also interviewed about the same topic. It is the brainchild of Eric Bischoff to bring the trios together. He said that he loved the fact that Kevin Durant joined the faction.

“Kevin Durant would be welcomed with open arms. By not only myself, the architect of the NWO, but also Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. We would love to have Kevin Durant be a lifetime member of the NWO,” the Hall of Famer said.

The induction of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash into the Hall of Fame

Kevin Durant is not the first NBA player who joined the faction. Earlier, it was, the former NBA champion, Dennis Rodman who joined the group in the year 1997. While on the Chicago Bulls later, popped up again in the summer of 1998 to side with Hogan as part of NWO Hollywood.

The trio of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were inducted into the Hall of Fame as the nWo alongside X-Pac. For his commendable work in front and behind the camera of the arena of WCW and WWE, Eric Bischoff also received an induction.

