“Welcome to the Club”: WWE’s Vince McMahon Receives Message From Andrew Tate Amidst ’Janel Grant Controversy

Last year, around the same time, one man who dominated the headlines and was the hottest topic on the internet was Andrew Tate. The infamous Tate brothers spent the majority of last year in prison and on trial, facing accusations of serious charges, including human trafficking. Similarly, WWE co-founder Vince McMahon was accused by Janel Grant of sexual abuse and other allegations. Meanwhile, reacting to the news, Andrew Tate defends McMahon on X and welcomes him into the club of which he is also a part.

Currently, on social media, the WWE boss is the talk of the town as he got accused of ‘S** trafficking’ by Janel Grant, the one of 4 women who was involved in WWE’s 2022 internal investigation on hush money payments. And while the controversy is rising, there are many on the internet who are bashing McMahon for wrongdoing. However, there are many who are on his side. And it seems ‘Cobra Tate’ is one such man. In his reaction, he stated,

“Welcome to the club Vince.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1751211621714731219?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tate’s post is simple to understand. Given Andrew and Tristan Tate’s past accusations, the court released them due to insufficient evidence, imposing travel restrictions. Tate appears to argue that McMahon is similarly innocent and a target of the matrix, which he often talks about. So ‘Cobra Tate’ is welcoming him to the club that he is also part of. And not just him, but his brother Tristan is also defending him.

Not only Andrew Tate, but Tristan is also defending Vince McMahon

The Tate brothers are known to share similar thoughts, and in this case, they are on the same page. While Andrew subtly defends the WWE co-founder, Tristan finds it nonsensical that McMahon would risk everything and get involved in the accusations leveled against him. In his words,

“His motive? Money? Look I don’t know @VinceMcMahon but I will state right NOW that I simply don’t believe these allegations. Transformed sports entertainment and made billions legitimately. But risked it all to sell some girls pu**y for pocket money? Absolutely no way.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TateTheTalisman/status/1750613178336100751?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Tate brothers express their support for the pro wrestling innovator. The spokesperson and McMahon dismissed the lawsuit as filled with lies and fabricated instances. They assert McMahon’s strong intent to vigorously defend himself after stepping down from the company.