“What a good freakin dude he is” – Goldberg loves this AEW Star ‘to death’ despite their fight backstage!

Goldberg loves this AEW Star ‘to death’ despite their fight backstage!

“I’d love to [go back in time and put something together], I really would,” said Goldberg. “Chris and I have had a fairly rocky relationship throughout the years but we’re kind of the same guy a little bit and I think that’s why we budded heads in the beginning, one of the reasons. Hey man, I love Chris to death. I do. I’m actually doing his podcast in a week. Yeah, so life’s too short to [hold grudges]. He’s always come to bat for me which was truly heart-wrenching for me. It was. To know that we’ve been through what we went through and this dude would go to bat for me, that just shows what a good freakin dude he is.”