When Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Lost Followers Because of a Controversial Statement on Social Media

WWE sensation turned Hollywood superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson once lost his followers on social media due to a controversial post.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson needs no introduction. Be it the wrestling arena or the world of celluloid. There is hardly any milestone that The Rock is yet to achieve.

The Brahma Bull as he is popularly called by his wrestling fans owns an immense fan following. The wrestler turned Hollywood actor enjoys a good amount of presence on social media. And thus, has garnered a huge number of followers from all over the globe.

The Rock ensures to keep his fans updated about the interesting happenings taking place in his life. Owing to this fact the Jumanji actor often keeps on sharing the happenings of his life. He does it through the means of social media posts.

The fans often enjoy his postings and thus express joy by showering their praise on the superstar. This has made Johnson as the superstar with one of the highest number of followers. The fact has to be noted down here that as of the 1st of October 2022, the superstar owns a massive 339 Million followers!

But do you know once the same superstar had to lose on his social media followers due to one of his posts. Yes, you read that right, one of the social media posts of the WWE sensation, The Rock did not go on the part of the fans. And, they started unfollowing him. The incident took place when the American Tank Division unveiled its new tank. The tank was named after him.

When a social media post by WWE sensation The Rock made him lose his followers!

Impressed by this act and also a nice little ego boost made Johnson share this news on Instagram. Captioning the post he wrote, “I’m sending a salute of respect & gratitude to the Blackhawk Squadron 🇺🇸 1st Armored Division for the honor of naming their tank (the most advanced in the world) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Heavy duty, bad ass, sexy AF and built to take care of business. “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

The wrestler turned actor concluded the caption on a thankful note stating, “thank you all for your service.”

The post by Johnson received mixed reactions. A part of the followers was pretty much impressed by it. At the same time some social media followers seemed disturbed. Some of the unimpressed followers also unfollowed the actor on social media.

One of such unimpressed social media follower of the wrestler wrote,

“I think they should name a few nukes after you and really get you excited. Maybe they will make a new gun modeled and named after you that can one day be used against innocents. Or maybe just the bullets. Gosh, so many death machines out there, you must be stoked.”

Another user wrote,

“The rest of the world thinks you are the terrorists. Invading country after country for the oil and the profit in the name of “fighting the evil”, and someone wrote, “He just showed his true colors.. I’m not following anyone who is pro war.. we have enough psycho politicians on both sides for that one.”

Irrespective of the comments by the people the wrestler turned actor has continued to entertain his fans on the celluloid. And thus has been able to garner back his lost followers. The fans are waiting for him to reenter the arena of wrestling and it would be interesting to see when and how the wrestler will fulfill the demand of his fans!