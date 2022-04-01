When Vince McMahon and John Madden worked together for the first and the last time.

In the year 1998, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and NFL coach John Madden worked together for the first and the last time.

Vince McMahon, the chairperson of WWE is a famous personality all over the globe. Vince McMahon has been the face of the company for a very long time. The chairperson has successfully nurtured and groomed many of the successful wrestlers in the arena of WWE. The star-maker is often credited by the wrestlers for his contribution to their successful careers. Many of the WWE and former WWE wrestlers owe their wrestling careers to the chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon.

Not only in the arena of wrestling but the chairperson of WWE is also famous among the personalities belonging to others sectors. And he has succeeded in bringing famous personalities from other arenas to his company of WWE. For instance, the Chairman had successfully made a storyline on the former President of the USA, Donald Trump. The thing happened during the event of WrestleMania.

The chairperson of WWE shares the story with another non-wrestling but sporting personality. Not many know about it, but Vince McMahon and the NFL coach John Madden had worked together for the first and the last time. The legendary NFL coach and the WWE chairman commentated on the Miller Lite “Lite-A-Mania” Beer commercials. The occasion had taken place in the year 1998.

On the 28th of December of the year 2021, the sporting world witnessed an unfortunate incident. The legendary NFL coach, John Madden passed away. The news took the sporting world by shock. Many of the fans and followers of the sports NFL offered condolences to the family of the legend. The sad demise of the NFL legend sent a wave of shock all around the world. The NFL players, teams, and fans will miss John Madden. The NFL legend took the game to new heights and played a major role in popularizing the game all over the globe.

Vince McMahon tried to bring John Madden to WWE

When Vince McMahon was asked by Bruce Prichard on his show, Something to Wrestle that to which personality Vince McMahon’s WWE wanted to do business. The instant answer to the question by the WWE chairperson was, John Madden.

“John doesn’t fly. So anywhere that John went, John would have to go by bus. And inevitably, whenever we would have WrestleMania, we would always contact John and say, ‘Hey, we’re here out, here’s where we are going to be. Are you going to be anywhere near there that you could get there by bus?’” said Bruce Prichard.

