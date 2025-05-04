Making More Money Through Being Impersonated, Charles Barkley Convinced John Madden To Not Sue Comedian Frank Caliendo

Sports fans across the nation know the name Frank Caliendo. The famed comedian made his mark by doing spot-on impressions of some of the most well-recognized sports figures in the world, including NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and legendary NFL coach/commentator John Madden. Caliendo even met Barkley once. He recalled the story during a recent interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Charles is one of the best guys I ever met as far as impressions,” said the 51-year-old. He then remembered what Chuck told him at the moment. “‘Frank, you’ve got to keep doing that impression of me. Everytime you do it I end up making more money.’ He was great,” added Calideno. It was good that the comedian met Barkley, because the NBA great saved him from getting sued.

Who was trying to sue Caliendo, you ask? John Madden. The now deceased coach wasn’t as fond of the impersonator as Barkley was. Fortunately, Chuck talked the former Super Bowl winner out of it thanks to his usual charm, something Caliendo recalled in the very same interview.”When people are doing our voices it’s really good for us,” said Caliendo in his Barkley voice, recalling what Chuck told Madden.

“He’s actually the guy that kind of turned John Madden around from John Madden not liking me all those years ago,” added Caliendo, who sounded grateful for what Barkley did for him. He then went on to explain why impersonating people can go in those negative directions, especially when you don’t know the person. “When you do it and don’t know the person, it’s kind of weird. They think you’re coming after them.”

While Caliendo wasn’t coming after Madden, it didn’t help his image in the NFL guru’s mind. “It was probably 20 years he didn’t like me.” But sometimes all a comedian needs is a chance to show what they can do in person.

For Caliendo, meeting Madden and making his grandkids laugh finally earned him some brownie points. “It was like a lightbulb went off over his head. I get it now.” The reconciliation clearly meant a lot to Caliendo, whose Madden impression really helped him gain notoriety back in the day.

Caliendo can do many great impressions, but many impressionists love impersonating Barkley

Charles Barkley has remained such a notable sports figure for one reason and one reason only: there’s no one else like him. Because of this, the 62-year-old celebrity gets impersonated very often — and the results are some of the best impressions you’ll ever see.

One time, the NBA on TNT crew aired a Barkley impression while on the air. The person captured Chuck’s cadence and vocal range so well that it brought Shaq, Kenny, and Ernie to tears of laughter. “Heard a lot of guys do you, I don’t know if anybody’s been better than that,” stated Ernie.

Barkley is a good sport, though, and was clapping and laughing as well. “That’s pretty good,” he said with a sinister smile. The truth is that we impersonate you because we love you, Chuck. Never change; that way, these impressions keep coming through.