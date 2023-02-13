HomeSearch

Who Are the Top WWE Merchandise Sellers in 2023?

The merchandise business is one of WWE’s paramount sources of income. Through the years, top talents such as The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and many more have been instrumental in facilitating the sale of their merchandise and earning millions for WWE. It is also a way to measure a certain superstar’s power and popularity in the business. Although Stone Cold Steve Austin isn’t an active wrestler anymore, he continues to make a lot of money for the company through merch sales. 

It’s a no-brainer that WWE’s poster boy Roman Reigns is, hands down, the top merch seller in the company today. Ever since Cody Rhodes’ return to the company, fans can’t get enough of him and his merch, which also makes him one of the top merch sellers in the company.

Let’s find out which other superstars are making millions for the company through the sale of their merchandise. 

Top WWE merchandise sellers of 2023 revealed

According to The Wrestling Blog, a new list of WWE’s top merch-selling talents of 2023 is out. As noted, Roman Reigns is, without a doubt, at the top of the list. Aside from Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn has been one of the talents to ace the sales. Zayn surpassed Bray Wyatt, who had once overtaken Roman Reigns. 

Another shocker on the list of top sellers is the addition of Bayley. The leader of the Damage CTRL has surpassed Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Rhea Ripley. The list is as follows:

  • Roman Reigns
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Sami Zayn
  • Bray Wyatt
  • Bianca Belair
  • Bayley

Bray Wyatt once dethroned Roman Reigns as the top merch seller of the WWE

The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has been the bestseller of merchandise for the longest time. However, in 2022, The Tribal Chief and the Bloodline was surpassed by the returning Eater of the World, Bray Wyatt.

The hype leading up to Bray Wyatt’s return had the former WWE Champion become the number one merchandise seller. In October 2022, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated- “With the success of the Wyatt angle, expect there to me more of it. Wyatt has become the top merch seller over the Bloodline.”

Bray Wyatt is rumored to have another gimmick match at WrestleMania 39 after his successful win over LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble. 

