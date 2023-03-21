WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Logan Paul set to appear on the latest season of Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls

Kevin Hart is no stranger to the WWE. He is pals with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, after all. However, by the time he met and became friends with DJ, he was long done playing The Rock on WWE TV. The star comedian is all set to get a new perspective on the wrestling programming through the eyes of a full-timer in Bianca Belair and part-timer Logan Paul on his Cold as Balls talk show.

That’s right, Belair and Paul are scheduled for an appearance in the new season of Kevin Hart’s unique talk show that requires the guest to sit in ice baths and have a conversation with him.

Bianca Belair is a full time performer in the WWE. She has served as the RAW and SmackDown Women’s champion and has been a constant presence on their weekly programming. She will be one of nine names scheduled for the latest season of the show.

Another WWE related talent slated for the show is Logan Paul. The Maverick has been used by the WWE as a special attraction for the major shows. He has so far competed in all big four PPV’s except Survivor Series.

His most talked about outing was against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It was a given that he was going to lose the match. However, his performance during their bout planted seeds of doubt. The kind that helps suspend your disbelief. In the end it didn’t matter that he lost, the entire world only spoke about his impressive showing.

His experience of the WWE is vastly different from that of Belair’s and he will help provide a different perspective of the wrestling company on the show.

Apart from the two, the show has also featured Mercedes Mone, The Undertaker, and The Bella Twins.

Here’s a look at the guest list for season 8 apart from Logan Paul and Bianca Belair.

Basketball Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Australian Olympic snowboarder Scotty James

New England Patriots icon Julian Edelman

Los Angeles Sparks power forward Chiney Ogwumike

Both Belair and Logan Paul are scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 39. Belair will defend her title against Asuka. The Empress of tomorrow had to win the Elimination Chamber match last month to earn her place.

Logan Paul, on the other hand, will take on Seth Rollins in a high-profile match.

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to take place on April 1st and 2nd. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

