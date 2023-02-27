Mercedes Mone is one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped foot inside a WWE ring. However, a failure to come to an agreement with the promotion, creatively and financially, ended their association. She is currently in Japan, where she was recently crowned the IWGP Women’s Championship. There’s a whole world out there for the CEO to explore, but her friend Bayley believes once it’s all said and done, she will make her WWE return.

During a recent conversation with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, Bayley discussed Mercedes Mone and her exit from the company. The Damage Ctrl leader revealed that she would never give up hope that her former tag team partner would return to the promotion, and explained why she felt so.

Bayley believes Mercedes Mone will make WWE return because it is her “home” and “dream”

Ariel Helwani did not waste too much time and asked Bayley whether she believed that Mone would one day return to the WWE as Sasha Banks. Bayley had no hesitation expressing her optimism for it.

“I’ll say yes, because this is her home. This is her dream,” she replied.

Bayley added that she loved what Mone was doing and was going to do in the months to come. But she needed her to come back to the promotion for her sake and hoped that it would happen one day.

“I love to see what she’s doing and what she’s going to be doing over the next few months, and she’s going to literally take over the world, take the world by storm. But I know this is her home and where her heart is, and by her heart, I mean me. So, she needs to come back to me. I need her. I need my travel partner.”

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been friends and foes in the WWE

Bayley and Sasha Banks began their WWE career together in the performance center. They were part of one of the most memorable storyline in NXT history. Speaking of history, Bayley and Banks were the first women in WWE to headline a PPV when they main event NXT TakeOver.

Banks was called in to the main roster earlier than Bayley. Despite the fact that Bayley was still in NXT, the WWE acknowledged their friendship when she walked out as Banks’ mystery partner to face Charlotte Flair and Dana Brooke.

Bayley and Banks were also the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They had two runs with the titles, the first as faces and the second as heels.

While they created history with the first run, their second run is more fondly remembered by fans because of how pivotal they were to the WWE at that time. So much so, that once they appeared on RAW, SmackDown and even NXT in the same month!



This tag title run led to yet another feud between the two that eventually culminated with Banks successfully defending a singles title on the main roster for the first time.

This would be the last time they were paired together on WWE TV. However, if Bayley gets her way, the WWE Universe may get to see the Golden Role Models once again.

