Ronda Rousey recently blasted the SmackDown tag team division on social media. She also took a shot at the reigning Women’s tag team champions, Damge CTRL. However, the stable’s leader, Bayley, was quick to respond and immediately put Ronda Rousey in her place. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion, who called out Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for very rarely defending their titles, came under criticism for not attending WWE live events to watch them put their championships on the line every week.

Rousey is one of the biggest names in the WWE. She is a special attraction if you will and has a considerably lighter schedule than the rest of the roster. One would not expect her to be a part of the house show schedule. However, that doesn’t excuse her from being called out for it, and Bayley did exactly that to defend her faction mates.

Bayley calls out Ronda Rousey after her criticism of Damage CTRL

Ronda Rousey, who is currently feuding with Natalya, took to Twitter to slam the tag division on Friday nights. She claimed that the division was made up of Natalya and her tag partner for the week. Rousey also compared Damage CTRL to the Usos, claiming that the undisputed tag team champions defended their titles every week as opposed to twice in half a year like it was in the women’s division.

WWE’s first ever Women’s Grand Slam champion, Bayley, was quick to shut Rousey down with a scathing reply. She told Rousey to get their names right before informing her that Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai regularly defended their titles at live events.

Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly. https://t.co/tNBlxlIHLg — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 25, 2023

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will reportedly face Becky Lynch and Lita at WrestleMania 39

Ronda Rousey recently declared her intent to chase the Women’s tag team championships with Shayna Baszler. The two could very well face Damage Ctrl at the show of shows. However, if reports are to be believed, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai will drop their titles very soon.

The champions are set to defend their titles against Becky Lynch and Lita in the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. It is very likely that the title change will take place in that episode. If Lynch and Lita do win the tag titles, this will be their first stint with it. Lynch will also become a triple crown champion in the WWE.

Her match with Rousey will be the second time she faces the Baddest Woman on the Planet at the Grandest Stage of all. This time, however, it will be in a tag team match.

The last time they faced each other was in the main event of WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair in the mix. Lynch came out on top of that match, winning both the RAW and SmackDown women’s Championships.

Lynch and Rousey are yet to face each other in singles action, despite plans for it existing since 2018.

The two were originally scheduled to face each other at Survivor Series 2018 in the champion vs champion clash. However, a real-life injury meant Flair had to step in for Lynch instead. Their next match was scheduled for WrestleMania 35 with Rousey the champion and Lynch the challenger before Flair inserted herself into that match.

There were reports last year that the WWE was finally going to have the two face each other in singles action at WrestleMania 39. However, the plans have very clearly changed since.

