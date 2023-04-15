Why Did John Cena and His Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Marry Each Other Twice?

The love life of John Cena hasn’t been much of a secret from the rest of the world. Be it his first marriage to Elizabeth Huberdeau in 2009 to his affair with Nikki Bella, fans can find everything on the Internet. However, the WWE icon has kept a tight lid when it comes to his current relationship. The only thing fans know is that John Cena is living a happy life married to Shay Shariatzadeh.

The Cenation Leader started dating the Canadian Engineer after he broke up with WWE Diva Nikki Bella in 2018. John Cena met Shay Shariatzadeh during the filming of his movie “Playing with Fire”. Two years later, he married her at the attorney’s office in Tampa, Florida.

Congratulations to John Cena (not pictured) who married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony recently 🤵 👰 That is going to be one lonely looking set of Honeymoon photos pic.twitter.com/FM1ZthVcMv — Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) October 15, 2020

However, what fans couldn’t understand was why the couple decided to tie the knot twice. Last year, John and Shay had a second wedding at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, Canada.

Here’s the reason why John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh married each other twice

The first marriage of John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh took place on October 12, 2020, a time badly affected by the pandemic. Due to the restrictions back then, the couple was not able to celebrate their big day properly. Therefore, they decided to do it once again.

Last year in July, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh married each other for the second time in Vancouver, Canada. Although they never revealed the reason why, it was pretty obvious. During the pandemic, many weddings had to be postponed thanks to the restrictions.

Hence, the couple decided to have a second marriage. This time, they celebrated the special occasion with family and all the new ones in attendance.

Congratulations to John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh on getting married again! pic.twitter.com/ATEVa3OYK9 — Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 (@Uncensored_WWE) July 18, 2022

John Cena went through a rough patch after his relationship with Nikki Bella came to an end. However, it seems he is happy with the way his life is moving on with Shay Shariatzadeh.

The 16-time WWE Champion was a key part of this year’s Grandest Stage of Them All

Despite being a full-time actor now, John Cena greets his fans in WWE by making occasional in-ring appearances. The Cenation Leader kicked off Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 by facing Austin Theory for the US Title. Even though he lost the match, fans were happy to see him back in the squared circle.

Nevertheless, there are reports of WWE considering bringing him back next month. Rumors state that he is in plans to wrestle at the upcoming pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Though all of that depends on whether his available to appear or not.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.