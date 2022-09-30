Why Does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Lie About His Height?

Is the WWE wrestler turned well-known Hollywood Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson really 6 feet 5 inches tall or is he lying about his height?

The world of pro wrestling is full of secrets. Over the years, many secrets have been unearthed after it became common for wrestlers to break kayfabe on social media and in interviews. A few secrets kept hidden from the fans about WWE have made their way out.

Masking the crowd chants and fabricating a huge attendance figure aren’t the only two secrets that are not supposed to be known. Turns out that the real statures and weights of wrestlers are also made up.

Former Chairman Vince McMahon always had a proclivity for big guys in the business. The enormous size of superstars on TV was intended to make believe that they could move mountains and that no one outside the sport could match their feats of strength.

Over the years, many superstars like Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and more who did not qualify as “big guys” proved that size doesn’t matter between the ropes. However, even their heights are exaggerated.

The Truth About The Height of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Bumping up the heights and weights of wrestlers on TV adds to their larger-than-life persona. One of the top-searched questions on the internet is how tall is Dwane Johnson aka The Rock in real life?

As per his billed height in WWE, he was introduced as standing over 6 feet 5. As powerful as The Rock’s character was in WWE, his size made him an intimidating competitor.

The Rock is a gifted athlete and has the archetypical body type that is suitable for a wrestler. However, his appearances outside WWE has caused a lot of fans to wonder if he really is 6 feet 4 or 5 as they say he is.

Here is an image of the Rock and his on-screen rival John Cena whose billed height is 6 feet 1. As you can see The Brahma Bull doesn’t appear to be 4 inches taller than Cena.

According to some sources, The Former WWE Champion wore shoe lifts during his time in WWE to have the advantage of looking big enough to pose threat to other wrestlers who were taller than him. The Rock has himself claimed to be about 6’4. However, it is likelier that the Hollywood star is about 6’2, same as his cousin, Roman Reigns.

There are also comparisons on social media in which The Rock is seen in pictures with other athletes whose real heights are known.

Charles Barkley, Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, Shaq pic.twitter.com/peKDy25Mcb — Emmanuel Emenike (@Fener_Medya) August 21, 2013

Regardless of his real height, The “Walking Tall” actor is and forever will be one of the best inspirational figures ever.

