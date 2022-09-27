WWE Hall of Famer Recalls Being Jealous of the Rock So Much That He Wanted to Fight Him!

Not everybody loved the Rock during his stint in WWE. WWE Legend recalls how he hated The Rock because he seemed perfect.

One of the highly accomplished superstars in WWE that made it big in both pro wrestling and Hollywood alike is The Rock. Though wrestling was in his blood, The Rock wasn’t handed success. To his father Rocky Johnson’s dismay, The Rock quit football to pursue a career in wrestling in 1995. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock was gifted with the archetypical size and muscle to be a wrestler.

The Brahma Bull started from the bottom. His rise to fame came after spending years as a rookie. Things began to change when he joined the “Nation of Domination” stable in 1998.

The Nation of Domination consisted of Farooq, The Godfather, D-Lo Brown, and The Rock. After spending a few more years as a mid-carder, he finally gained mainstream fame after becoming one of the faces of the Attitude Era.

These iconic Rock promos are surreal & wild to watch. Our @SevenBucksProd‘s @bfg728 was head writer @WWE for years & gives a peak into the ATTITUDE era of pro wrestling in his sensational new book “THERE’S JUST ONE PROBLEM” Check it out: https://t.co/rh1YWjXLW5 Congrats,man! pic.twitter.com/NohLiHMmw7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 22, 2022

The third-generation wrestler had all the prerequisites that make a superstar. Besides his electrifying in-ring skills, The People Champ was exceptional on the mic. The Attitude Era wouldn’t have been what it was without The Rock’s influence.

From 1996 to 2004, The Rock was instrumental in the company’s growth. His charisma couldn’t be contained in WWE alone as he embarked on his Hollywood journey in 2001. The former ten-time WWE Champion made it big on the silver screen after he played the lead role in The Scorpion King in 2002.

Fast forward to twenty years later, The Rock is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. He also has a constant presence on the list of highest-paid actors in the world. Naturally, his success attracted a lot of jealousy from his co-workers.

Despite finding himself on the receiving end of backstage pranks, The Great One was perpetual in his hard work towards accomplishing his goals. Today, he is recognized as the hardest worker in any room he sets his foot in.

WWE Legend reveals he was jealous of The Rock’s success

During an interview, WWE legend Road Dogg admitted that he never liked The Rock because of his success. While Road Dogg had a moderately successful career in wrestling, he never could reach the heights that Johnson did during his career.

The former five-time WWF Tag Team Champion Road Dogg stated that he would “dog” the Rock so much that he would fight him.

“I never liked him(The Rock) because I was jealous of him. And That’s the truth and I told him that. He had it all, he could talk, he was good-looking, he’s got a great body, and he was the total package for real. And I was jealous of him”.

Road Dogg continued, So I used to dog him all the time to the point of where I wanted to fight him but he’d probably whoop my ass”

Although The Rock had many haters during his rise, all still respected him. At fifty years of age, The Great One is in phenomenal shape and still has a lot to offer to the wrestling business.

He last competed in an impromptu wrestling match at WrestleMania 32 against Erick Rowan. The match ended 6 seconds after the former hit Erick Rowan with ‘The Rock Bottom’.

The Rock is reportedly set to compete at WrestleMania 39 with his real-life cousin, the Undisputed WWE Champion, Roman Reigns.

Also Read: The Rock reveals his muse in acting was this Hollywood star worth $150M