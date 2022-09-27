Did WWE Predict the Death’s of Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit in Their SmackDown vs Raw Video Games?

The Shocking deaths of Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit were a part of the SmackDown vs Raw Video games before they happened in real life.

In the early 2000s, Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit became a mainstay in WWE. The duo was not just famously known for their talent in the ring but also their real-life friendship. Both had parallel careers in WWE. Eddie Guerrero was in Smackdown feuding with high-caliber superstars like Brock Lesnar, while Chris Benoit was on Raw making people tap out.

One of the most memorable and sentimental moments in their career was when both friends were top-tier Champions. At WrestleMania 20, Eddie Guerrero defeated WWE’s Olympic Hero Kurt Angle and became The WWE Champion. Later that night, The Rabid Wolverine Chris Benoit made Triple H tap out to the cross face and claimed the World Heavyweight Championship.

Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit celebrate at #WrestleMania 20 after Benoit becomes the World Heavyweight Champion! pic.twitter.com/pLwwimYvVJ — WrestlingMemories (@WrestleMemories) April 3, 2016

The night ended with the fans witnessing a rare sight when the champions of both brands were in the ring hugging it out. It was a well-deserved victory for both as they spent years in the business paying their dues and making a name for themselves.

The emotional display of solidarity towards the end of the night substantiated how deeply both athletes loved and respected each other. Tragically on November 13, 2005, Eddie passed away due to a heart attack, and not long after that, Benoit would suffer the same fate, except his death was not due to natural causes.

WWE SmackDown VS Raw Video Game Envisaged The Death Of Both Athletes

Eddie Guerrero’s death was as sad as it was shocking. The legends passing saddened the company and the fans. While Guerrero’s death affected WWE as a whole, it affected his friend Chris Benoit adversely.

According to reports, Benoit was writing letters to his dead friend. A year and a half later on June 24, 2007, WWE and the fans were shell-shocked to learn about Benoit’s double-murder suicide case. After killing his wife and seven-year-old son, Chris Benoit took his own life.

Ironically, both their deaths were predicted in WWE video games before they even took place. In SmackDown vs Raw 2006 season mode, Eddie Guerrero feuded with The Undertaker and was choke slammed into a casket. Strangely, the game was released on November 11, 2005, which was two days before the passing of the WWE legend.

Even more unsettling was when the game predicted Chris Benoit’s death in the 2007 version of SmackDown vs Raw. In the game, Chris Benoit feuded with The Undertaker, and during a cut scene, Taker said:

“If you insist on making this mistake, your grieving family will have no one to blame but you when the inevitable occurs”

The game was launched six months before the catastrophic passing of Chris Benoit. Although a lot of time has passed, what Chris did to his family will always remain indelible in WWE’s history. It is uncanny how the fates were alluded to in the game just before they occurred.

Click here for more Wrestling News