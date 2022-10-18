Have you ever wondered why Triple H is called The Game? The WWE Hall of Famer gave himself the moniker during a promo.

Triple H is undoubtedly one of the most popular wrestlers to have ever stepped foot in the squared circle. That wasn’t always the case however. Debuting as a blueblood from Connecticut, Hunter Hearst Helmsley was an upper-class snob who seemed to be going nowhere.

His upward mobility began after joining hands with Shawn Michaels and forming D-Generation X. He started going by the name Triple H instead of his previous name and started gaining popularity within the company but he wasn’t there just yet.

Why is Triple H called The Game?

After Shawn Michaels left WWE, Triple H was on his own for the first time in a long time. He took over DX. However, he didn’t stay with the group for too long. He was ready for the big leagues.

Unfortunately for him the World title scene was crowded with some of the biggest titans in the business such as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin just to name a few.

He needed something big to announce his arrival and that’s exactly what happened in an interview before SummerSlam 1999.

During a sit-down interview, Triple H spoke about wanting to become WWE Champion at SummerSlam. He then referenced the ‘Curtain Call’ incident recalling how he was the only one punished out of him, HBK, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall for breaking kayfabe.

His promo grew more intense and passionate as he went on before saying the line that would forever his fate in the WWE.

“You guys talk about being students of the game…I am the f****** game, JR.”

Triple H did not win the WWE Championship at SummerSlam but he won it the night after. This would be the first of his fourteen reigns as the world champion in the promotion.

Why didn’t Triple H win the WWE Championship at SummerSlam?

Triple H was originally booked to beat Stone Cold at SummerSlam for the top title. However, the Texas Rattlesnake did not want to lose the title to Triple H because he didn’t think he was ready yet. This resulted in Mick Foley ending the night with his hands raised instead.

His reign didn’t last too long though because The Game beat Foley the next night anyway.

During an interview Stone Cold was asked why he didn’t want to put Triple H over but he stated that he couldn’t remember a thing about it.

“If me and Triple H and Mick were sitting around and we probably put all the pieces together, I could come up with an answer and remember with clarity. But just left to my own devices, I do not remember it,” Stone Cold said.

