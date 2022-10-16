$150 Million Worth Triple H Recalls Working as “Paperboy” and “Cook at Wendy’s” Before Joining WWE

WWE Head of Creative Triple H recently shed light on how he used to earn money before he became a professional wrestler.

Triple H began his journey with WWE in 1995, and from wrestler to the creative head, The Game has come a long way. His in-ring career may have seen many bumps and injuries, but his professional graph never saw a dip.

Be it in the ring or behind the scenes, The Cerebral Assassin has proved his worth everywhere. In fact, right now, he is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world.

However, life wasn’t always as easy for the Head of WWE Creative as it is right now. Money never came easy which led him to do very ordinary jobs before he became a wrestler.

Triple H shares how he earned money before he was a WWE superstar

Recently, while speaking to the Sports Business Journal, the current creative head of WWE shed light on how he earned money when he was young. Triple H stated that he started working as a paperboy but wasn’t sure whether to count that as a job or not.

But anyway, he also hired an employer to do most of his work. It was his elder sister and all Triple H did was just collect the money and give some of it to her.

However, talking about his first real job, The Game revealed that before he became a wrestler, he worked as a cook. The one who has total control of WWE’s creative direction today used to work as a cook at Wendy’s.

.@WWE Chief Content Officer @TripleH started as a paper boy and hired his sister to do most of the work for him 😆#SBJWCOS pic.twitter.com/JtWwUUY7m5 — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) October 12, 2022

Well, gone are those days when Triple H had to cook to earn money. The 53-year-old veteran is making millions every year now and is overseeing the biggest pro wrestling company in the world. Earlier this year in July, when Vince McMahon retired, The Game took over his creative duties backstage. And he has done an excellent job so far.

The Game recently made his third consecutive appearance on WWE TV

Ever since Triple H announced his retirement earlier this year, his tv appearances lessened. In fact, when he took over the creative department, he still stayed away.

However, during the season premiere of SmackDown Live recently, he came out and opened the show. Then, on the following RAW, The Game joined his DX group for the reunion. He was also featured in a backstage segment with Rey Mysterio on the recent edition of SmackDown.

Nevertheless, third or thirty-third, WWE fans would never mind, and will instead want more tv appearances from him. As good as Triple H is in his creative decisions, he is phenomenal in the ring and on the mic as well.

Although he won’t wrestle this time, still, there are other ways to feature. Anyway, let’s see whether or not he continues to make appearances on the weekly shows in the future.

