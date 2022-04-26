Wrestling

“Why isn’t there a wrestling union?” – Brooke Hogan asks why Wrestlers do not have a union before avoiding the answer

Brooke Hogan Hulk Hogan
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
"Elon Musk, you want to make a big boy Tesla?!": When Shaquille O’Neal gave the $304 billion worth man some advice on his car company
Next Article
‘Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman couldn’t talk to women!’: When John Salley spoke about the initial hazing by Michael Jordan after switching to the Bulls
WWE Latest News
Randy Orton Roman Reigns betray WWE
“I’m sure Roman Reigns has Dwayne Johnson’s agent’s number on speed dial” – Randy Orton claims Roman Reigns will betray WWE for Hollywood

Randy Orton recently claimed that Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will one day betray WWE and…