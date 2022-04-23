“At some point, they might come back with us” – Triple H makes a bold statement on former NXT Superstars joining AEW

Triple H made a bold statement on the WWE NXT Superstars joining AEW. Triple H said that he loves all those guys despite them joining AEW.

Triple H recently spoke with Chris Vannini of The Athletic during the recently conducted event of WrestleMania 38. The WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul Levesque aka Triple H made a bold statement on the WWE Superstars who are joining AEW.

He said that he loves all those guys despite them joining AEW. The wrestler also said that the contribution of the NXT superstars who are joining AEW is immense in bringing NXT to TV.

‘I like all those guys’

“I like all those guys,” Triple H continued, “They helped us get where we needed to get. And I’m thankful for it. The truth is there was a period of time when we were trying to build NXT. We built NXT. Then we were trying to build a brand that could get a television show and sustain it.

All those names helped us get there. Whether anybody believed or not they fit on Raw or SmackDown. Those aren’t necessarily my decisions solely, and they’re Vince’s (McMahon) decisions and fans’ decisions; and then, can we continue to do business with them?”

The former WWE champion also mentioned that he is in touch with those former wrestlers of WWE who have joined AEW. He also said that the wrestlers of WWE may leave the company for the sake of AEW but that does not stop the train. He said that WWE has provided the wrestlers with the knowledge which will help them in achieving success on any stage.

‘That doesn’t stop the train’

“If they have great gigs, I’m happy for them. I stay in touch with almost all of them. I like to think they came into us here. We taught them a lot, got them to [a higher level]. Where, they learned how to do television, how to be professionals and all that to be successful there.

At some point, they might come back with us. Or, they might never because they don’t fit our brand as well. But that’s OK. They got us to certain places, and I’m thankful for that. And, they’re thankful for that, and they’re off to different things. But that doesn’t stop the train. People leave football teams, move to different teams all the time, and it’s great,” said the wrestler.

Click here to read more of WWE