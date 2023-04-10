HomeSearch

Will Vince McMahon Show Up Weekly And Involve in the WWE Creative Process?

Rishabh Singh
|Published 10/04/2023

Apr 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Vince McMahon recently announced that he would be involved in the creative process on a larger level. The edition of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 39 was also wholly Vince McMahon running the show. The show was heavily criticized by the fans. Even the new owners of WWE reportedly weren’t pleased with Vince’s booking. A new report sheds light on how frequently will Vince involve himself in the creative process. 

It should be noted that Triple H helmed the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown outright. It was also reported that the morale backstage on SmackDown was significantly better without Vince McMahon’s presence.

However, Vince still was able to make a few changes over a call. It feels like McMahon is in for the long haul. But, will Vince McMahon continue to show up weekly?

Will Vince McMahon show up weekly and be involved in the creative process?

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Vince McMahon will show up as and when he wishes to. Meltzer noted that Vince McMahon wasn’t present on SmackDown, but he was working remotely.

He also pointed out that, unlike Monday Night Raw’s edition, no major changes were made to the script of SmackDown. Ever since Vince McMahon regained a certain level of creative control, a lot of last-minute changes have been occasioned. 

So Smackdown, Vince was not in Portland, but he was working remote. They did not change a lot. There were things that were changed, but it wasn’t anything that was major and whatever that means. Vince is involved. He’s definitely involved and as far as how often he’s going to go [to shows], nobody knows. Nobody knows. He’s going to show up when he wants to show up. He’s going to do what he wants to do and that’s the deal

According to Meltzer, there’s no telling how often Vince would show up for the weekly events. Meltzer believes that McMahon is going to show up whenever he wants and do whatever he pleases. At this point, it’s conspicuous that Vince McMahon is going to continue to be majorly involved in creative decision-making. We will have to wait and see if the 77-year-old makes his presence felt in the forthcoming episode of Raw. 

Endeavor Group has taken notice of fans wanting Vince McMahon fired

Vince McMahon’s return to power has not been well-received by the fans. After Mr. McMahon’s Raw after WrestleMania fiasco, the WWE Universe is demanding that Vince be relieved of his duties. According to Steve Carrier of Ringside News, the authority is well aware of the criticism that Vince is receiving. 

The new owners are reportedly aware of Vince’s erratic style of booking as well. Nevertheless, since WWE is going to merge with UFC, Vince will continue to call the shots in the creative department alongside Triple H. 

