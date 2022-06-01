Simone Johnson, The Rock’s daughter gets a name change before her debut in the NXT

WWE legend The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson gets a name change before her debut. She was seen embracing her new character on Twitter after updating her Twitter handle.

The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson is known to be following in daddy’s footsteps as she has embarked on taking up pro wrestling as a career. She has been assigned a new name by the WWE of which the trademark was claimed by the company on May 13. Simone Johnson will now be known as Ava Raine.

The name change became a contentious topic on Twitter after Johnson updated her Twitter handle with her new name. She also took to Twitter by replying to the negative comments concerning her new name.

Johnson tweeted.

“I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully, this is the last I’ll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family,”

i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/vsr44PeUqc — ava 🃏 (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

Simone Johnson signed up with WWE in February 2020. Though, she is yet to make her debut on the NXT brand.

Johnson stated in her tweet that even if she had chosen to build her career with her real name, she would still be patronized if she didn’t fare well and lived up to the expectations.

Being the progeny of the Johnson family, Simone already has huge shoes to fill. Especially after taking up the same profession as her dad.

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers”

After her signing with WWE was announced, The Rock wrote

“Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own.So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work.”

WWE legend Triple H also praised Simone. He believes that she has the “bug” of the business because of her father.

Having superior “Johnson Genetics” will help Simone to be an electrifying superstar. However, only time will reveal what WWE has in store for the budding wrestler of the Johnson family.

