WrestleMania 39 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WWE’s Biggest Premium Live Event of The Year?

In about a day, WWE will be in Hollywood hosting WrestleMania 39 from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The mega event will kick off with the US Title match between John Cena and Austin Theory (C) and end with Roman Reigns defending his undisputed crown against Cody Rhodes. With almost 24 hours left, fans wonder where WrestleMania 39 will be available for live streaming.

This year’s two-day spectacle promises to bring some serious entertainment for the 1,20,000+ fans in attendance. Other than the above, WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to have twelve more matches.

As a matter of fact, every World, Tag Team, and Mid-Card title will be on the line this weekend. From match card to live stream details, here’s all you need to know about WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania 39 Live Stream: When/Where/How to watch the pay-per-view?

Date:

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to take place from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1st & 2nd.

Time:

Live Streaming of WrestleMania 39 (Night 1 and Night 2) will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Pre-show coverage will start at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Wrestlemania 39 Live Streaming Details:

For fans in the US: WrestleMania 39 will be available for live streaming on Peacock. Fans can buy the platform’s monthly subscription for $4.99 per month or spend $49.99 for 12-month access.

In the UK: Fans can watch this year’s Showcase of Immortals live through BT Sports Box Office.

In India: The show will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels. Indian fans can also tune in to Sony LIV app for live streaming of WrestleMania 39.

Fans across the world can also stream the two-day spectacle via. WWE Network with a monthly pass of £9.99.

Full Match Card For Night 1 and Night 2 of This Year’s Showcase of Immortals

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Match Card:

John Cena versus Austin Theory(C) [United States Championship] Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair(C) [Smackdown Women’s Championship] Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita versus Damage CTRL [6-Women Tag Team Match] Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens versus The Usos(C) [Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship] Logan Paul versus Seth Rollins [Singles Match] Rey Mysterio versus Dominik Mysterio [Singles Match] Braun Strowman and Ricochet versus Alpha Academy versus The Street Profits versus The Viking Raiders [WrestleMania Showcase Match]

WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Match Card:

Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns(C) [Undisputed WWE Universal Championship] Drew McIntyre versus Sheamus versus Gunther(C) [Intercontinental Championship] Asuka versus Bianca Belair(C) [Raw Women’s Championship] Brock Lesnar versus Omos [Singles Match] Edge versus Finn Bàlor [Hell In A Cell Match] Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler versus Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green versus Natalya and Shotzi versus Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez [WrestleMania Showcase Match]

