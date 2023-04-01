WrestleMania 39 Reddit Streams: When and How to Watch WrestleMania 39 Tonight?

The day that wrestling fans have eagerly waited for has finally arrived. WrestleMania 39 is just a few hours. Ever since Cody Rhodes threw Gunther over the top rope back in January, fans have excitedly looked forward to this day. Apart from the mega encounter between Roman Reigns and the American Nightmare, the two-day affair will see a host of dream matches. Naturally, fans are looking for ways to watch the show through various methods, including but not limited to Reddit Streams.

WrestleMania 39 is most likely destined to be the finale to the story the WWE has been telling for almost two and a half years now. This is destiny vs destiny. The culmination of a father’s dream pitted against a man looking out for his family (or so he says).

Can you watch WrestleMania 39 on Reddit Streams?

Unfortunately, fans who wish to watch the show live, the Premium Live Event (PLE) will not be able to do so on Reddit. The microblogging site’s stance on piracy forbids Redditors to upload illegal streams on the platform.

This decision was taken in order to take a stand against the global piracy of artists and protect the service of official broadcasters.

Reddit’s Stance on Copyright infringement:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole Subreddit community, and we close the Subreddit.”

Fortunately for fans, there are other platforms where they can watch WrestleMania, including one where they can do so without paying a dime.

Where else can you watch WrestleMania 39?

WWE WrestleMania 39 will air live on April 1 and 2, 2023, from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 8:00 p.m. ET.

If you are in the United States, you can watch the Premium Live event exclusively on NBC’s new subscription streaming platform, Peacock Premium. A regular subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and the ad-free version Peacock Premium Plus is available at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

First time Viewers also have the option of a seven-day free trial for Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. This can be canceled at any time.

Fans across the world can catch the event live on the WWE Network itself.

WrestleMania 39 card:

Night 1-

John Cena versus Austin Theory(C) [United States Championship] Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair(C) [Smackdown Women’s Championship] Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita versus Damage CTRL [6-Women Tag Team Match] Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens versus The Usos(C) [Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship] Logan Paul versus Seth Rollins [Singles Match] Rey Mysterio versus Dominik Mysterio [Singles Match] Braun Strowman and Ricochet versus Alpha Academy versus The Street Profits versus The Viking Raiders [WrestleMania Showcase Match]

Night 2-

Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns(C) [Undisputed WWE Universal Championship] Drew McIntyre versus Sheamus versus Gunther(C) [Intercontinental Championship] Asuka versus Bianca Belair(C) [Raw Women’s Championship] Brock Lesnar versus Omos [Singles Match] Edge versus Finn Bàlor [Hell In A Cell Match] Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler versus Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green versus Natalya and Shotzi versus Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez [WrestleMania Showcase Match]

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.