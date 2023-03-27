WrestleMania 2023 PPV Price: Where to Watch/Live Stream WWE’s Upcoming Showcase of Immortals?

In less than a week, WWE will be in Hollywood, hosting its biggest Premium Live Event of the year. WrestleMania 2023 is all set to feature icons like Roman Reigns, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and many more. Not to forget, Social Media Sensation Logan Paul is also ready to rock the ring one more time. As there isn’t much time left, fans wonder when and where to watch this year’s Showcase of Immortals.

When/Where/How to watch/live stream WrestleMania 2023?

Just like last year, WrestleMania 2023 is also going to be a two-night spectacle. The mega event will take place from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1 (Saturday) and April 2 (Sunday).

For fans in India and its neighboring countries, WrestleMania 2023 will air on April 2&3 due to time differences.

WrestleMania 2023: Streaming Details:

In the US: Fans can watch or live stream WrestleMania 2023 on Peacock on a monthly premium subscription of $4.99. The platform also offers its users a Premium Plus option for $10 a month that is commercial-free.

Peacock also offers a free seven-day trial for either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, so anyone who hasn’t subscribed for the streaming platform can use the free trial to watch WrestleMania

For UK fans: The two-day premium live event will be available for £19.95 at BT Sports Box Office.

In India: This year’s Showcase of Immortals can be seen through Sony Sports Network Channels.

Indian fans can also live stream WrestleMania 2023 on Sony LIV.

Is WrestleMania 2023 available for live streaming on WWE Network?

Yes, this year’s Showcase of Immortals is indeed available on WWE Network as well. Though, fans will have to purchase a monthly pass for £9.99 to watch the two-day spectacle.

Can we watch WrestleMania 39 via cable subscription?

WWE fans can purchase WrestleMania 2023 through their cable or satellite provider. However, they will have to pay a total of $59.99.

List of matches that are official for WrestleMania 39 so far

Roman Reigns(C) versus Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship) Brock Lesnar versus Omos with MVP (Singles Match) Charlotte Flair(C) versus Rhea Ripley (SmackDown Women’s Championship) Edge versus Finn Balor (Hell In A Cell Match) Austin Theory(C) versus John Cena (United States Championship) Bianca Belair(C) versus Asuka (Raw Women’s Championship) Seth Rollins versus Logan Paul (Singles Match) The Usos(C) versus Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (Undisputed Tag Team Championships) Gunther(C) versus Sheamus versus Drew McIntyre (Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship) Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch versus Damage CTRL (6-women tag team match) Rey Mysterio versus Dominik Mysterio (Singles Match) Street Profits versus Alpha Academy versus Ricochet and Braun Strowman versus Viking Raiders (Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match) Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez versus Shotzi and Natalya versus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler versus TBA (Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

