WrestleMania 39 Ticket Sales: Are WrestleMania Tickets Still Available and How Much Will It Cost?

We have finally made it to WrestleMania week! The event is less than 72 hours away. WrestleMania 39 is going to be a two-night affair, emanating from SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” marks the first-ever WrestleMania with Triple H at the helm. That said, the tickets are selling out very quickly. If you haven’t booked them yet, do not worry but do hurry! So far, night two tickets have been depleting very quickly.

On 27th March, Wrestletix provided an update on the number of tickets sold and available for the event. According to the source, out of 64,316 seats, 63,053 are sold and 1,263 are remaining for night one.

But you should hurry if you want to catch Roman Reigns defend his top titles against Cody Rhodes on night two, as only 428 tickets are available out of 64,814 seats, with 64,386 being already sold.

WrestleMania – Night 1

Sat • Apr 01 • 4:30 PM

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Available Tickets => 1,263

Current Setup => 64,316

Tickets Distributed => 63,053 Resale => 4,815

[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/rbwAn14hPB — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) March 27, 2023

WrestleMania – Night 2

Sun • Apr 02 • 4:30 PM

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Available Tickets => 428

Current Setup => 64,814

Tickets Distributed => 64,386 Resale => 4,495

[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/S5vALVsnNT — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) March 27, 2023

Where to buy WrestleMania 39 tickets and what is the cost?

Wrestling fans will be able to purchase tickets for night one and night two together or separately. Visit Ticketmaster.com to book them now.

In case you’re wondering how much it would cost you, look no further. The tickets for the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment range from $40 to $5000 for nights one and two. Whereas, the combo pack for both nights will cost you around $215 to $9603.

The sponsorship revenue for #WrestleMania 39 this weekend has doubled to more than $20 million. A record for any WWE event according to WWE SVP Craig Stimmel. pic.twitter.com/5qVEV97pvL — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 29, 2023

Even the nosebleed seats hold much value when it’s an event as big as WrestleMania. And that’s not it! WWE is also selling Priority Passes that would be available on onlocationexp.com. A Priority Pass allows you to meet your favorite WWE superstars in the flesh and take home exclusive WWE merchandise.

The updated match card for WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 will be hosted by The Miz. The main event of night one will feature Charlotte Flair defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Night two of WrestleMania will be headlined by Roman Reigns(c) and Cody Rhodes, with the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at stake.

WM 37 ✅

WM 38 ✅

WM 39 ✅ Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship for the third straight #WrestleMania in the same title reign 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YhXHPYJYY6 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 29, 2023

Other matches on the card are as follows:

Austin Theory(c) Vs John Cena for the United States Championship

Gunther(c) Vs Drew McIntyre Vs Sheamus for the IC Championship

Bianca Belair(c) Vs Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

Seth Rollins Vs Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch Vs Damage CTRL

Brock Lesnar Vs Omos

This is Wrestlemania 39 card as of today pic.twitter.com/fPwMYlKocD — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 21, 2023

Rey Mysterio Vs Dominik Mysterio

Edge Vs Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Men’s Showcase Match

Women’s Showcase match