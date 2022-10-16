“Brock Just Stood Up and Backhanded Him” – Ribbing Brock Lesnar Once Cost a WWE Wrestler His Jaw!

Legendary wrestling trainer Rip Rogers recently shared a funny incident when Brock Lesnar broke the jaw of a WWE talent.

Brock Lesnar is a serious guy, both in and outside the WWE ring. He has portrayed an angry young man onscreen character almost throughout his career. The Beast Incarnate isn’t known much for teasing and pranking his opponents in the ring.

But what happens if someone tries to tease Brock Lesnar?

Rip Rogers, the man credited to mentor superstars like Batista, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar, recently brought one such story to light.

WWE superstars spend a lot of time together backstage, and they often pull pranks on each other. Ask any veteran, he will have plenty of hilarious tales to share. However, what Brock’s mentor shared recently, is funny in no way. In fact, it’s the perfect answer to what happens when you Poke a Bear with a Stick!

Rip Rogers recalls Brock Lesnar breaking the jaw of his fellow wrestler

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, The Wrestling Veteran shared an old and unknown tale of The Beast Incarnate. The incident took place when Lesnar was part of WWE’s developmental territory OVW and Rig Rogers used to coach him. Rogers stated that a wrestler named Vivacious Charles tried to rib Brock Lesnar during that time.

Now, Charles may not have intended to tease in the wrong way, Brock Lesnar had no idea that it was just a joke. He just stood up and slapped him with the back of his hand. Recalling the incident, Rip Rogers stated the guy was on the floor with a broken jaw and about to cry. He stated:

“This guy named Vivacious Charles just ribbed Brock [Lesnar] about something. Brock just stood up and backhanded him. Boom. Charles was on the ground, about ready to cry. His jaw’s broke.”

In fact, when Rogers tried to tell Brock that Charles was just ribbing, The Beast Incarnate asked, “What’s That?” Even the one who trained Brock Lesnar wasn’t sure whether to explain the term or not.

Brock Lesnar is all set to appear on the upcoming episode of RAW

For the last few months, The Beast Incarnate was away from the ring enjoying his family life, farming, and hunting. However, the RAW after Extreme Rules saw Brock Lesnar making a return.

Lesnar cost Bobby Lashley his US title by brutally attacking him before his match against Seth Rollins. And then, during the recent SmackDown Live, WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on the 17 October, edition of RAW.

Brock Lesnar on Raw this Monday 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bdRAYZxDaU — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 15, 2022

Nevertheless, fans can expect a bit of a face-off between The Almighty and The Beast Incarnate next week. Now that Triple H is behind-the-scenes, it won’t be a surprise if the two heavyweights end up brawling with each other.

