WWE announce change to Title match at Extreme Rules. The changes were made after a stipulation match that happened on RAW tonight.

Tonight was the Go Home episode of Monday Night RAW. The Red Brand has their card set ahead of the upcoming Extreme Rules Pay Per View. The only change came tonight after a match involving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy with U.S Championship implications.

A title match between Damien Priest and Sheamus had been previously announced by the WWE. However, tonight’s edition of RAW saw the Celtic Warrior square up with Jeff Hardy with a spot in the title match on the line for the Charismatic Enigma.

Hardy came out on top in his match against Sheamus. Which means the U.S Championship match at Extreme Rules is now a triple threat match.



A Tables Match stipulation was discussed for the United States Title bout at Extreme Rules, but it remains to be seen if WWE will add that stipulation later this week.

Intrestingly, none of the matches on the card have a stipulation so far. Quite strange for a Pay Per View named ‘Extreme Rules’.

Extreme Rules Card so far:

WWE Universal Title Match

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Singles Match

Liv Morgan vs Carmella

